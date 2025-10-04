Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A well-covered 8.6% dividend yield and 9 years of growth! Is this one of the best income stocks in the UK?

A well-covered 8.6% dividend yield and 9 years of growth! Is this one of the best income stocks in the UK?

With a chunky yield and a track record of dividend growth, this UK income stock offers one of the highest payouts in the FTSE 100.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When hunting down the best income stocks, a lot of investors are tempted by the promise of high yields. Often, these generous payouts aren’t sustained, resulting in shareholders being lured into a trap. But every once in a while, an exception emerges. And investors get the rare chance to lock in both a high payout and a long track record of dividend hiking activity.

One such example of this could be Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX). The insurance giant offers an impressive 8.6% yield right now, comfortably covered by expanding operating cash flows that have led to a decade of payout hikes.

So is now the time to consider adding this income stock to a portfolio?

Inspecting the opportunity

As a quick crash course, Phoenix is an evolving life insurance enterprise. Historically, it specialised in finding and buying closed books of in-force life insurance and pension policies, letting them run to generate a predictable cash flow. But in more recent years, it’s shifted its core strategy to become a more complete insurance enterprise with a diverse collection of pension and annuity products.

While this move introduced a lot of execution and competitive risks, so far, Phoenix seems to have risen to the challenge, delivering solid financial performance that has continued to support dividend growth.

By timing the transition with a period of rising interest rates, Phoenix has enjoyed capital momentum that has continued into 2025.

In turn, operating cash flows have expanded by 9% to £705m across the first half of the year, more than enough to cover the £274m in dividends paid. And with a strong annuities pipeline, analysts continue to be optimistic for larger shareholder rewards over the next two years.

What could go wrong?

While Phoenix is performing admirably today, some notable macroeconomic risk factors could interrupt the process. Higher interest rates have been a terrific boon. But with the Bank of England starting to ease its monetary policy by cutting rates, the gravy train seems to be slowing.

Consequently, there are rising concerns of tougher comparables on the horizon for both revenue and, more importantly, cash flow.

To management’s credit, efforts to deliver cost savings and reduce balance sheet leverage are expected to offset some of the impact of looming headwinds. But whether that will be sufficient to maintain the dividend hiking streak remains a primary source of uncertainty.

The bottom line

All things considered, Phoenix Group appears to be well-positioned today. At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4, the income stock doesn’t trade for a demanding valuation. But much like its substantial dividend yield, this is a reflection of the macroeconomic risk attached to this enterprise.

Such opportunities are always worth investigating. But investors will have to consider carefully whether the high yield is worth the macro risks. Personally, I’m looking at other income stocks for my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s jumped 30% in a month. Is it set to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's jumped 30% in a matter of weeks. Christopher Ruane explains some possible reasons why -- and what he…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Want to quit work and live off stock market dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Quitting a job and living off stock market dividends is a popular financial dream. Here's how investors can aim to…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

How to earn a second income from UK property without buying a house!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Looking for ways to create a second income via UK property without going into debt? Investing in a real estate…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 overlooked UK shares to consider for dividend income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By looking beyond the usual FTSE 100 suspects, investors can discover terrific under-the-radar UK shares with substantial dividend-paying potential.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As US stocks get volatile, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has doubled the gains of the US stock market even after going through multiple crashes and corrections. Here's…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Meet the 3p penny stock that’s crushing the FTSE 100 in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This first-of-a-kind penny stock's been on fire in the last 12 months, skyrocketing by almost 3,100%! Should adventurous investors consider…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,300 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Earning passive income by buying dividend shares can be lucrative. Our writer explains some of the variables that can affect…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If a 45-year-old puts £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Drip-feeding £500 each month into a Stocks and Shares ISA starting from the age of 45 could lead to a…

Read more »