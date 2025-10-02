Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If markets crash, I’m buying these 2 UK shares

If markets crash, I’m buying these 2 UK shares

Our writer highlights two UK shares he’s buying in the event of a stock market crash, explaining why defensive stocks can shine in tough times.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are many ways to categorise UK shares. Growth stocks tend to reinvest profits into expansion, aiming for higher share prices rather than steady dividends. Income shares focus on paying generous dividends, often appealing to those who want regular cash returns.

Then there are defensive stocks, the stalwarts that usually hold up better during turbulent markets.

Each has its own merits. Growth stocks can deliver eye-catching gains, but they often suffer the most during downturns when investors rush to safer ground. Income shares provide steady payments but sometimes struggle to grow. Defensive stocks rarely make investors rich overnight, but their resilience can provide balance in a portfolio when times get rough.

If markets were to crash, I’ll reallocate part of my portfolio into defensive UK shares. Here are two that I intend to buy and that I believe investors should consider.

Unilever

Unilever (LSE: ULVR) hasn’t exactly set the world alight this year, with the share price down around 3.15% year to date. That might put off short-term traders, but I think long-term investors should consider its qualities as a defensive stock.

The company owns an array of household names across food, personal care, and cleaning products. These are essentials that people continue to buy, even when times are tough. Historically, Unilever has proven resilient during downturns, which is why it remains a favourite among defensive investors.

The dividend yield of 3.46% is attractive enough, particularly as it’s well-covered by earnings. Unilever also boasts several decades of uninterrupted dividend payments, which is exactly the kind of track record I like to see when weighing up a defensive play.

Of course, it isn’t risk-free. If the economy slows sharply, shoppers may opt for cheaper supermarket own-brands, potentially eroding Unilever’s market share. That said, its global scale and the enduring popularity of brands like Dove and Magnum give it an advantage over smaller competitors.

In my view, it’s a stock worth considering when stability is the priority.

National Grid

Another UK share to consider topping up is National Grid (LSE: NG). The company has faced challenges, particularly in the form of the high costs associated with upgrading its infrastructure to support renewable energy.

This has weighed on profits and even forced a dividend cut, which isn’t great news for income-focused investors.

Yet I think it’s still a strong defensive pick. National Grid operates critical gas and electricity networks, meaning demand for its services doesn’t suddenly vanish in a downturn. The share price is actually up 12.2% year-to-date, showing that investors still have confidence in its long-term prospects.

Profitability looks decent, with a net margin of 15.38%. The dividend yield sits at 4.38% and, while the payout ratio of 77.4% is high, the business has a long history of reliable payments. Debt is the biggest concern, outweighing equity by around 26%. If earnings weaken further, another dividend cut could be possible.

But for now, I think the shares look stable enough to weather economic turbulence better than many others.

Final thoughts

As a risk-averse investor, I’ll always aim to maintain a diversified mix of growth, income and defensive stocks. But in times of uncertainty, I think it’s smart to lean more heavily on defensive names.

For me, Unilever and National Grid are examples of two UK shares to consider when markets look shaky.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in National Grid Plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

Why the HSBC share price spiked 10% last month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the strong performance of the HSBC share price in recent weeks but offers some caution with…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Tesla share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has surged 75% in a year, easily outpacing the S&P 500. Can it keep up this blistering pace?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A £10,000 stake in this FTSE 100 growth stock bought in January is now worth £35,000

| John Fieldsend

Because of a lack of technology companies, finding huge winners on the FTSE 100 isn’t so easy these days. It’s…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Trading just under £2 now, BT’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere below £6.13

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price is down 15% since July, adding to its previous huge underpricing to ‘fair value’, with strong earnings…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation now, is it time for me to buy more of this FTSE 250 sci-tech market leader?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm is a world leader in advanced imaging, analysis and fabrication tools for scientific use, and it…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

I asked AI for the best way to balance out a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s what it said

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers an AI-advised Stocks and Shares ISA strategy covering global funds, defensive picks and one trust bridging growth…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

As the Tesco share price is boosted by a double-digit dividend rise, should we consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has had a strong five years. First-half results show improved market share and a raised full-year…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares before Ozempic is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Diageo shares have struggled since Ozempic and other weight loss drugs turned up. But how bad has the damage been?

Read more »