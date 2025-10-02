Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 bargain FTSE 250 shares that deserve love in October

3 bargain FTSE 250 shares that deserve love in October

These FTSE 250 shares have endured mixed fortunes in 2025. But at current prices, Royston Wild thinks they each offer excellent value.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since 1 January, the FTSE 250 index of mid-cap shares has risen 6% in value. That’s not bad, but these gains are less than half what the FTSE 100 has delivered over the same timeframe.

As a consequence, many top shares from London’s second-tier index offer stunning value at the start of October. Here are three I believe demand serious consideration.

Tritax Big Box

Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) shares have tumbled 9% in the year to date. This is because of concerns of higher-than-expected interest rates and the impact on the property stock’s net asset values (NAVs).

I believe the scale of the decline is unjustified. Today the real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) shares trade at a 23% discount to the value of its NAV per share.

Tritax’s forward dividend yield has also inflated to 5.5%. REIT rules stipulate at least 90% of annual earnings must be paid out in dividends.

I believe Tritax is a trust with exciting long-term growth potential. Its traditional role as a warehouse and logistics operator allows it to benefit from steady e-commerce expansion and ongoing supply chain changes.

And it’s moving into new areas like data centres to diversify and harness the booming digital economy.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

TBC Bank

TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) shares have risen 44% in value in 2025. To put that into perspective, Lloyds and Standard Chartered are the only two UK banks that have posted better gains.

Yet TBC — which generates all its revenues from Georgia and Uzbekistan — still offers industry-leading value. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at just 6 times.

To add an extra sweetener, the share’s corresponding dividend yield is a hefty 5.6%.

The bank’s cheapness reflects in large part fears over the political landscape where it operates. Future decisions on Georgia’s relationship with Europe and Russia will have significant long-term consequences for the economy.

However, I believe this uncertainty is more than baked into the FTSE 250 share’s rock-bottom valuation. As market leader, TBC is in the box seat to harness Georgia’s financial services boom, helped by its drive into digital banking.

Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust‘s (LSE:ATT) share price has risen 19% since 1 January. But the investment trust still trades at a substantial 10% discount to its NAV per share.

As one may expect, its focus on tech shares means it’s especially exposed to the US stock markets. Today, more than nine-tenths of its holdings are Wall Street equities. This leaves it vulnerable if there’s a broader selloff of Stateside shares.

Yet, this geographic allocation also gives Allianz’s trust significant opportunities to capture the booming technological revolution. Major holdings like Nvidia and Microsoft are industry leaders with deep pockets and excellent records of innovation. Some 77% of its holdings have market caps of $100bn or above.

What’s more, the 50 companies it holds spread risk across multiple segments and provide exposure to different growth areas like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and cybersecurity.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Microsoft, Nvidia, Standard Chartered Plc, and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Should passive income hunters consider Rolls-Royce shares?

| James Beard

Rolls-Royce Holdings has been the FTSE 100’s top performer over the past five years. But what’s the stock like for…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

If this oil price forecast is right, the BP share price could double over the next 5 years!

| James Beard

There’s one particular oil price forecast that’s caught the attention of our writer. If it’s right, the BP share price…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

By August 2026, the Lloyds share price could turn £10,000 into…

| James Beard

A few months ago, our writer thought the Lloyds share price rally would run out of steam. But he was…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock that could benefit from a China recovery

| Stephen Wright

With manufacturing in China showing signs of picking up, could a FTSE 100 iron ore producer be a smart way…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is 18% below my price target. Should I buy it in October?

| Stephen Wright

AG Barr’s earnings per share are up 25%, but shares in the FTSE 250 company haven’t responded as Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£7,000 in savings? Here’s one strategy to target a second income worth £2,000 a year

| Mark Hartley

Our writer details a potential method to earn a second income by investing in dividend shares with £7,000 as a…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

US stocks look bubbly. Will the stock market crash in 2025?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting 30+ new record highs in 2025, the US stock market looks pretty pricey. The risk of a crash…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 top ETFs to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow investors to chase huge returns while diversifying for safety. Here are a few on my radar.

Read more »