Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Diageo shares before Ozempic is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Diageo shares before Ozempic is now worth…

Diageo shares have struggled since Ozempic and other weight loss drugs turned up. But how bad has the damage been?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Group of friends meet up in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The invention of Ozempic has been a disaster for the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price. The weight loss drug, also known by its generic name semaglutide or sold as Wegovy, has the peculiar side effect of causing users to drink less. Reasons given include worse hangovers and not getting the same ‘buzz’. 

As a Diageo shareholder, I’m watching the situation with the Guinness, Smirnoff, and Tanqueray manufacturer with interest. With 27% of British adults being obese and 64% being overweight or obese, use of these anti-obesity treatments might become more and more widespread. 

Does that mean we are inching inexorably toward a future overflowing with skinny teetotallers and with a cratered Diageo share price? Or have the rumours of the demise of alcohol been greatly exaggerated? Let’s explore. 

Problems

While Ozempic and its counterparts burst onto the scene in 2017, the drugs only gained widespread adoption a few years after. The Diageo share price maps more or less neatly onto their proliferation. Let’s examine the pre-Ozempic high of Diageo shares to see how bad the fall is.

The shares reached an all-time high of £40.36 on New Year’s Eve of 2021, a time when weight loss drugs were still the preserve of dodgy ads on shady websites. The shares slowly fell to £18.93 on the day that I write this, a staggering fall of 53%. 

While other issues have plagued the alcohol beverage multinational, notably falling consumption by Gen Z and supply chain issues in Latin America, a £10,000 stake bought at the top would have fallen to £4,690 today. To add insult to injury, the FTSE 100 has been soaring over the same time period. A £10,000 stake in a Footsie index fund would have swelled to £12,634. I excluded dividends from these calculations, by the way.

Holding on

If there’s a lesson to be learned here, it’s that sometimes you have to chalk it up to the game. In other words, these things happen in investing. Things come out of the blue and make a once very attractive stock look quite a bit less attractive.

Could I have predicted the decline in alcohol consumption among the latest batch of young adults? Probably not. And I’m not in the habit of making investment decisions based on the invention of revolutionary new drugs either. I bought Diageo because it looked like a great stock. 

On fundamentals, it still looks like a great stock in many respects. Guinness is one of the most popular beers going. And its zero alcohol version is similarly loved among the no-drinking and ‘sober curious’ crowds. A forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 14 looks very reasonable too. It’s for these reasons that I plan to hold onto my shares in spite of my despair at the worsening outlook.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

Why the HSBC share price spiked 10% last month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the strong performance of the HSBC share price in recent weeks but offers some caution with…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Tesla share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has surged 75% in a year, easily outpacing the S&P 500. Can it keep up this blistering pace?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A £10,000 stake in this FTSE 100 growth stock bought in January is now worth £35,000

| John Fieldsend

Because of a lack of technology companies, finding huge winners on the FTSE 100 isn’t so easy these days. It’s…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If markets crash, I’m buying these 2 UK shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer highlights two UK shares he’s buying in the event of a stock market crash, explaining why defensive stocks…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Trading just under £2 now, BT’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere below £6.13

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price is down 15% since July, adding to its previous huge underpricing to ‘fair value’, with strong earnings…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation now, is it time for me to buy more of this FTSE 250 sci-tech market leader?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm is a world leader in advanced imaging, analysis and fabrication tools for scientific use, and it…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

I asked AI for the best way to balance out a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s what it said

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers an AI-advised Stocks and Shares ISA strategy covering global funds, defensive picks and one trust bridging growth…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

As the Tesco share price is boosted by a double-digit dividend rise, should we consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has had a strong five years. First-half results show improved market share and a raised full-year…

Read more »