Looking to make heroic shareholder returns with growth stocks? I think this FTSE 100 share and a gold stock demand serious attention.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Up 153% and 48%, here are 2 top growth stocks to consider in October

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

These UK growth stocks have increased sharply in value over the last five years. And I’m optimistic they can continue marching higher, making them good shares to consider.

Serabi Gold

Investing in mining stocks can be a painful ordeal at times. Take Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB). Its share price struggled for traction between 2020 and 2023 as mine development issues and funding problems — common drawbacks for smaller-scale miners — weighed heavily on its share price.

But its shares have since exploded as output at its Coringa mine asset has finally come on-line. This has enabled the company to capitalise on long-running growth in gold prices, and driven the Brazilian miner’s share price 153% higher over a five-year horizon.

Company earnings soared 323% year-on-year in 2024. And supported by steady production ramp ups and a rising gold price, City analysts forecast further earnings growth, of 66% and 42% in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

These heady forecasts also reflect a strong outlook for gold prices as geopolitical and macroeconomic worries linger. Production and development issues remain a threat for Serabi, naturally. Yet I believe the cheapness of Serabi’s shares more than factors in such risks.

Today, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.4 times for 2025, falling to 3.8 times next year. A sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1 spanning the next two years underlines the miner’s excellent value credentials.

Games Workshop

Fantasy gaming specialist Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) has also risen strongly over the last five years. Up 48% in the period, it even claimed a place in the prestigious FTSE 100 index last December.

Its impressive ascent hasn’t been a cakewalk however, as the graph above shows. Slower sales and worries over the company’s hefty valuation forced its shares sharply lower between autumn 2021 and 2022.

But having emphatically answered questions over its growth prospects, Games Workshop shares have rebounded strongly. Not everyone is familiar with its game (no pun intended), but the company is the world leader in the tabletop gaming hobby, commanding a loyal customer base and enjoying monster margins on its products.

The niche market in which it operates has significant global growth potential. And massively successful product launches since then — including the latest version of its Warhammer 40,000 franchise in 2023 — show Games Workshop has lost none of its allure, allaying investor concerns over future earnings.

It has also worked hard to bolster licensing revenues, and is seeking further progress here through a landmark deal with Amazon to create TV and film content.

Games Workshop faces dangers of its own, such as weak consumer demand due to tough conditions. The company’s also battling rising competition and the relentless rise of counterfeit miniatures.

Yet I feel the Footsie company can continue to deliver over the long term. Due to product launch timings, analysts expect it to follow a 20% earnings rise last financial year (to May 2025) with a 2% drop this fiscal year. But it’s tipped to return to growth with a 6% bottom-line increase in financial 2027.