Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 153% and 48%, here are 2 top growth stocks to consider in October

Up 153% and 48%, here are 2 top growth stocks to consider in October

Looking to make heroic shareholder returns with growth stocks? I think this FTSE 100 share and a gold stock demand serious attention.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These UK growth stocks have increased sharply in value over the last five years. And I’m optimistic they can continue marching higher, making them good shares to consider.

Serabi Gold

Investing in mining stocks can be a painful ordeal at times. Take Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB). Its share price struggled for traction between 2020 and 2023 as mine development issues and funding problems — common drawbacks for smaller-scale miners — weighed heavily on its share price.

But its shares have since exploded as output at its Coringa mine asset has finally come on-line. This has enabled the company to capitalise on long-running growth in gold prices, and driven the Brazilian miner’s share price 153% higher over a five-year horizon.

Company earnings soared 323% year-on-year in 2024. And supported by steady production ramp ups and a rising gold price, City analysts forecast further earnings growth, of 66% and 42% in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

These heady forecasts also reflect a strong outlook for gold prices as geopolitical and macroeconomic worries linger. Production and development issues remain a threat for Serabi, naturally. Yet I believe the cheapness of Serabi’s shares more than factors in such risks.

Today, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.4 times for 2025, falling to 3.8 times next year. A sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1 spanning the next two years underlines the miner’s excellent value credentials.

Games Workshop

Fantasy gaming specialist Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) has also risen strongly over the last five years. Up 48% in the period, it even claimed a place in the prestigious FTSE 100 index last December.

Its impressive ascent hasn’t been a cakewalk however, as the graph above shows. Slower sales and worries over the company’s hefty valuation forced its shares sharply lower between autumn 2021 and 2022.

But having emphatically answered questions over its growth prospects, Games Workshop shares have rebounded strongly. Not everyone is familiar with its game (no pun intended), but the company is the world leader in the tabletop gaming hobby, commanding a loyal customer base and enjoying monster margins on its products.

The niche market in which it operates has significant global growth potential. And massively successful product launches since then — including the latest version of its Warhammer 40,000 franchise in 2023 — show Games Workshop has lost none of its allure, allaying investor concerns over future earnings.

It has also worked hard to bolster licensing revenues, and is seeking further progress here through a landmark deal with Amazon to create TV and film content.

Games Workshop faces dangers of its own, such as weak consumer demand due to tough conditions. The company’s also battling rising competition and the relentless rise of counterfeit miniatures.

Yet I feel the Footsie company can continue to deliver over the long term. Due to product launch timings, analysts expect it to follow a 20% earnings rise last financial year (to May 2025) with a 2% drop this fiscal year. But it’s tipped to return to growth with a 6% bottom-line increase in financial 2027.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

This hugely profitable 7.2%-yielding FTSE 250 stock looks great on paper! But there’s a catch

| Mark Hartley

Dunelm boasts a juicy dividend yield and the highest ROE on the FTSE 250. But is its debt mountain too…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding UK income shares with added growth potential

| Mark Hartley

These two UK income shares offer generous dividends and surprising growth potential. Our writer weighs up if they’re worth considering…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Why Diageo shares fell 14% in September

| Stephen Wright

Diageo shares have led the FTSE 100’s list of fallers last month, but with no major news, is there a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 mega-cheap FTSE 100 shares that demand attention in October

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK bargain shares to buy? Here are three top-class FTSE 100 stocks with cheap earnings multiples…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares and ETFs I’ve just bought for my SIPP!

| Royston Wild

I'm confident these top UK shares and funds will deliver a healthy mix of long-term capital gains and passive income…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG for the traditional Q4 share price boom?

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has significantly outperformed the FTSE 350 and the broader travel sector over the last 20 years, data…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 stock CRH’s share price has exploded this week!

| Royston Wild

Incredible market resilience means CRH's share price has risen almost a fifth since 1 January. Can the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »