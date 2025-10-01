Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-yielding UK income shares with added growth potential

2 high-yielding UK income shares with added growth potential

These two UK income shares offer generous dividends and surprising growth potential. Our writer weighs up if they’re worth considering with the risks.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For many investors, income shares are a steady way to generate passive returns. Typically, these companies prioritise dividends over reinvestment, meaning share prices can drift sideways while yields remain appealing.

But every now and then, an income stock also shows signs of growth potential, either because it’s undervalued or backed by strong earnings momentum.

I’ve been looking at two examples on the London market that stand out as potential candidates for those wanting both income and the possibility of capital appreciation.

The up-and-coming asset manager

Ninety One (LSE: N91) might not be the most talked about stock, but it’s been making quiet progress. The firm started life as Investec’s asset management arm before demerging in 2020. Today, it oversees £126bn in assets under management (AUM) and has carved out a niche by integrating environmental considerations into its investment approach.

Notably, it provides a framework for assessing biodiversity and natural capital risks at a national level.

This year has been particularly strong. The share price is up around 45%, supported by solid fundamentals. Return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.5%, which is very impressive, and its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.87 suggests there’s still room for growth without veering into expensive territory.

Dividends are also reasonably covered, at 71% of earnings, while its debt-to-equity ratio is just 0.23 – leaving the balance sheet in good shape.

That said, no investment’s without risk. Asset managers are heavily exposed to market conditions, and a downturn in equities or bonds could cause AUM to shrink, cutting into revenues. But the asset management industry is crowded and margins can be squeezed if flows slow. Investors should think about these risks before adding Ninety One to a portfolio.

A small-cap with big dividends

Mears Group‘s (LSE: MER) a very different business. This £265.5m company focuses on providing housing repairs and maintenance services, an area of steady demand. While it may not sound particularly glamorous, its numbers speak for themselves.

The dividend yield is a substantial 8.57%, supported by a payout ratio of 48.7% – comfortably below the levels that would raise alarm bells. The company has raised its dividend for four consecutive years, with growth of 109% year on year most recently.

Earnings growth has been equally impressive at 36.3%, and return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.6%. Analysts estimate earnings per share (EPS) will reach 50p in FY 2025. With a forward P/E ratio of 6.42 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 0.23, the stock looks undervalued compared to peers.

Still, risks shouldn’t be overlooked. Mears operates in a sector heavily influenced by government contracts and housing policy. Any cutbacks in public spending could impact revenues, while cost inflation may erode margins despite recent improvements.

Final thoughts

Both these companies strike me as income shares worth considering for a diversified portfolio. Mears is growing quickly but is less resilient to shocks than its larger peers. Meanwhile, Ninety One looks very profitable but operates in a highly competitive sector.

Together, they combine generous dividends with growth potential, which isn’t easy to find. However, as always, investors must weigh the risks against the rewards.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

This hugely profitable 7.2%-yielding FTSE 250 stock looks great on paper! But there’s a catch

| Mark Hartley

Dunelm boasts a juicy dividend yield and the highest ROE on the FTSE 250. But is its debt mountain too…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Why Diageo shares fell 14% in September

| Stephen Wright

Diageo shares have led the FTSE 100’s list of fallers last month, but with no major news, is there a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 mega-cheap FTSE 100 shares that demand attention in October

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK bargain shares to buy? Here are three top-class FTSE 100 stocks with cheap earnings multiples…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Up 153% and 48%, here are 2 top growth stocks to consider in October

| Royston Wild

Looking to make heroic shareholder returns with growth stocks? I think this FTSE 100 share and a gold stock demand…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares and ETFs I’ve just bought for my SIPP!

| Royston Wild

I'm confident these top UK shares and funds will deliver a healthy mix of long-term capital gains and passive income…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG for the traditional Q4 share price boom?

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has significantly outperformed the FTSE 350 and the broader travel sector over the last 20 years, data…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 stock CRH’s share price has exploded this week!

| Royston Wild

Incredible market resilience means CRH's share price has risen almost a fifth since 1 January. Can the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »