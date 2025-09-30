Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 238%, could Britain’s biggest-paying dividend stock offer me growth and income?

Up 238%, could Britain’s biggest-paying dividend stock offer me growth and income?

Christopher Ruane zooms in on the London-listed company that pays more in dividends than any other. Ought he to buy the dividend stock?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What UK company do you think spends more than any other on paying dividends? A high-yield one like British American Tobacco? Or a dividend stock with a lower yield?

The answer is the latter. Specifically, it is banking giant HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA).

At the moment, its 4.8% yield is well below the 6.1% offered by British American Tobacco, or even higher FTSE 100 yields such as the 9% on offer at popular dividend stock Legal & General.

However, HSBC still offers well above the 3.3% average yield of the FTSE 100 right now.

Massive dividend spend

The financial services behemoth spends more on dividends than any other London-listed company.

In the first half alone, the bank shelled out over $8bn on ordinary dividends. It still had spare cash to play with (its target is currently to pay half its earnings, excluding material items and related impacts, as dividends), so is currently spending $3bn buying back its own shares.

In a way, it is not surprising that HSBC is Britain’s biggest-paying dividend stock. At around £180bn, it is also the country’s largest company by market capitalisation.

The HSBC share price is up 238% over the past five years.

Strong long-term performer

In other words, HSBC has been an excellent investment in recent years.

A £1,000 investment five years ago would now be worth almost £3,400.

On top of that, the lower purchase price would mean that someone who invested back then would currently be yielding around 11.2% on their shares. That would equate to roughly £112 of passive income annually from a single £1,000 in this blue-chip dividend stock.

Past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future. Still, with its proven business model and massive profitability, could it make sense for me to add some HSBC shares to my ISA?

Long-term dividend potential

I certainly see a lot to like about the business.

HSBC’s massive profitability (pre-tax profit was $15.8bn in the first half) is built on some enduring advantages.

It has a strong presence in key markets, especially Hong Kong. It has been in the banking business for 160 years, giving it a huge depth and breadth of experience. It also straddles multiple markets in Asia and Europe, helping to give it some protection against underperformance in one market.

But its price-to-earnings ratio of 14 is a bit more than I would happily consider even for this juicy dividend stock. A common way to value bank shares is to look at the ratio of price to book value. Here, too, HSBC looks pricy to me.

That book value makes certain assumptions. If economic weakness leads to higher loan defaults, the value of loan books including HSBC’s could fall, making its valuation costlier than it may currently seem.

For now, HSBC does not seem too concerned about the prospect of default rates rising. However, it did set aside provisions in the first half that were 23% higher than in the equivalent period last year.

From a long-term perspective I like the business – and its ongoing dividend potential. But with HSBC yesterday (29 September) hitting its highest share price this century, the current valuation is not attractive to me. I will not be buying.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in Greggs shares a year ago is worth now

| Christopher Ruane

With a trading update due tomorrow, Christopher Ruane reviews how Greggs has done over the past year -- and explains…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Up to £1,711 a year in passive income from £20k and just 3 FTSE 100 shares? It’s possible

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares offer some of the highest dividend yields around. Investing £20k in them produces a passive…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Buying 5,000 BP shares would give an investor a £100 monthly pension income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how many BP shares an investor would need to generate a £1,200 a…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

Down 95%, is the THG share price now in bargain territory?

| Christopher Ruane

The nutrition company's first-half performance was mixed in more ways than one -- so could the THG share price mean…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

89% of stock market analysts rate this growth share a Buy!

| Ben McPoland

If Wall Street brokers are correct, this high-quality growth share that's down 33% is set to smash the stock market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By 2026, the BAE Systems share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Ben McPoland

So far in 2025, the BAE Systems share price has turned every £10 invested into £17.60! But can the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Never mind the Lloyds price, this bank stock just fell 4%

| Alan Oscroft

Not all banks stocks have recovered the way the Lloyds share price has. This one has had a tough five…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are both high-yield shares. Here’s the one I prefer!

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco is a habitual hunting ground for investors seeking to buy high-yield shares. Our writer weighs some pros and cons…

Read more »