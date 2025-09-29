Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m selling a FTSE 100 retailer to buy this stock while it’s down 33% 

I’m selling a FTSE 100 retailer to buy this stock while it’s down 33% 

Our writer thinks another growth stock now offers a more compelling investment case than this once-soaring FTSE 100 sportswear retailer.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I invested in JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) nearly a year ago and it’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since. The FTSE 100 stock was down more than 50% in three years when I bought in at 97p, yet still managed to shed another 30% by April.

Then it mounted a recovery and I was up, just, by late August. Now though, the share price has pulled back to 91p. The meagre dividend hasn’t made up the difference, so I’m down slightly on my position.

Opportunity cost

Part of me thinks I should wait for a potential recovery. Another part thinks I should buy more shares while they’re trading at just seven times forward earnings. Lots of bad news already appears priced in here.

But there wasn’t much good news in the sportswear retailer’s recent half-year report. Sales jumped 18% to £5.94bn, but that was driven by store openings and the acquisitions of Hibbett in the US and Courir in France. Like-for-like sales fell 2.5% and pre-tax profit before adjusting items declined 13.5%.

Management warned about the “tough trading environment” and “strained consumer finances”. And it remained “cautious on the trading environment for the second half“.

Waiting for a meaningful turnaround might turn into a very long game (more like Waiting for Godot). There’s opportunity cost associated with holding on to a stock for too long, especially one yielding just 1%.

I prefer this growth stock

By contrast, I believe On Holdings (NYSE:ONON) — whose products JD Sports sells — offers me a better potential opportunity over the next five years.

The Swiss premium sportswear brand (which is US-listed) is defying the tough consumer spending backdrop. In Q2, net sales rose 32% year on year to CHF749.2m (38.2 % at constant currency). Direct-to-consumer sales jumped 47.2 % and wholesale sales grew 23.1%.

The company’s net sales in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), the Americas, and Asia-Pacific increased by 46.1%, 23.6% and 110.9% on a constant currency basis, respectively. It’s almost like there are no consumer spending issues at all!

On now has nine distinct footwear franchises, each contributing more than 5% to its top line. But it’s also growing rapidly in the apparel category, which JD Sports says is proving resilient.

Meanwhile, On has been collaborating with Loewe, LVMH‘s Spanish luxury fashion house, at “very, very high price points”. And the firm’s margins are industry-leading, with the gross profit margin rising 160 basis points to 61.5% in Q2. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 18.2% (up 220 basis points).

The fact that the company is growing so strongly despite the tough consumer environment is very impressive. Management is guiding for full-year net sales growth of at least 31% (constant currency).

But there are risks, including tariff uncertainty. And if AI starts eating away at entry-level jobs, the younger consumers driving a lot of the brand’s growth could end up tightening their belts. 

Nevertheless, On is taking market share, growing rapidly, and has a large opportunity in apparel. It’s founder-led, with an ambition to become the world’s “most premium global multi-sports brand“.

The icing on the cake here is valuation. Down 33% since January, the stock is trading at 27.7 times forward earnings. That looks very attractive compared to Nike’s 40, and JD Sports’ uncertain growth outlook.

So I’m selling JD and buying On.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike and On Holding. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How to avoid penny stock rip-offs, and one to consider buying in October

| Alan Oscroft

Can penny stocks make us rich, or are they things that scams are made of? There's truth in both extremes,…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 61% so far this year, is NIO stock just getting started?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock’s been on a dramatic ride over the years -- but this year’s seen it back in the fast…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Planning for a stock market crash? I am!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer’s eyeing the market with some nervousness as we head into October. Here's how he's preparing for a stock…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth shares offering a rising passive income stream

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of dividend shares from the FTSE 100 and 250 that could add to a growing…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Despite trading around a 12-year high, this FTSE 100 bank stock still looks like a bargain-basement gem to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial stock is trading around a level not seen since 2013, but a tweaked business strategy and…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

4 shares I bought for my SIPP this month

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has topped up two holdings in his SIPP this month, as well as pouncing on a couple of…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

£2k invested in Rolls-Royce stock in January would currently be worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investor would be sitting on a large unrealised profit from holding Rolls-Royce stock, but flags…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A stunning 9% dividend yield but down 11%, do Legal & General shares look like an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

£11,000 invested in Legal & General shares could make me an annual dividend income of £14,583 on the current 9%…

Read more »