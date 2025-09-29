Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Aviva shares are riding high, but its boss has still been buying…

Aviva shares are riding high, but its boss has still been buying…

Aviva’s chief executive has spent tens of thousands of pounds on buying shares in the insurer this month. Christopher Ruane weighs the investment case.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

September has certainly been a good month for Aviva (LSE: AV). The FTSE 100 insurer has seen its share price hit the highest level since 2007. That might make it sound as if Aviva shares have become expensive. But one person who does not seem to think so is the company’s chief executive. She has spent tens of thousands of pounds of her own money this month adding to her shareholding in the firm.

So, despite having been on such a great run of late, could it still make sense for investors to consider Aviva shares?

I think it does.

A strong passive income prospect

Back in 2020, Aviva took an axe to its dividend and cut the payout per share by around one third.

For a mature company in a somewhat sleepy industry, that was unwelcome news for many shareholders who had been attracted by the share’s passive income potential.

What has been more welcome is the steady flow of annual increases in the dividend per share since then. The company aims to keep them coming, although dividends are never guaranteed to last at any business.

Thanks to those regular increases, the Aviva dividend yield remains more than competitive. Even though Aviva shares have grown 141% in five years, they currently yield 5.4%.

Strong business with long-term growth prospects

That is well above the FTSE 100 average of 3.3%.

However, it is not outstanding: other FTSE 100 financial insurers also offer high yields, including insurer Phoenix Group. It yields 8.6%.

Still, each share needs to be considered on its individual merits. On that basis, I see Aviva as a share worth considering.

The market for insurance is large and likely to stay that way. It is easy to focus on the downward pressure competition can place on profit margins. But as recent years have shown, British insurers have substantial scope to raise premiums without necessarily losing lots of business.

Aviva has been in growth mode in its core UK market, with the acquisition of Direct Line offering it the chance to expand its market share and add economies of scale.

Strategic focus has been delivering

On top of that, in recent years, the company has slimmed down its once-sprawling overseas operations to focus more sharply on selected international markets.

That has been working well as a strategy, although it increases the concentration risk Aviva faces. Its increased reliance on the UK market means that any problems there – such as a price war – could be problematic for market leader Aviva.

There are other risks, too. Direct Line had a period of underperformance before it was acquired. Sorting the business out could take a lot of management time at Aviva. So far, though, the company has been positive about the progress of the Direct Line integration.

On balance, Aviva looks to me like a well-run and highly cash generative business. Even at the recent price, I think it makes sense for investors to consider Aviva shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

3 reasons to like Tesco shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about the supermarket operator, but he won't be adding any Tesco shares to…

Read more »

Little pumpkins and mandarines with painted faces for Halloween on wooden background
Investing Articles

With yields up to 8%, here are the dividend shares I’m looking at in October

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT and a US oil company are on Stephen Wright’s list of shares dividend investors should take…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock posted a big jump in September. Time to buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

The share price of this FTSE 250 company has stagnated in recent years. It sounds like it might be doing…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Over 5 years, this ‘boring’ FTSE 100 share has thrashed Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In recent years, Tesla stock has been one of the wonders of the US stock market. However, this dull FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 1,265%! 5 lessons for any investor from the soaring Nvidia share price

| Christopher Ruane

The incredible long-term performance of the Nvidia share price has led this writer to draw some wider lessons for his…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 2,954%, the Rolls-Royce share price has never been higher! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

It's only Monday and the Rolls-Royce share price has already hit another all-time high! Our writer sees a lot to…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How to avoid penny stock rip-offs, and one to consider buying in October

| Alan Oscroft

Can penny stocks make us rich, or are they things that scams are made of? There's truth in both extremes,…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 61% so far this year, is NIO stock just getting started?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock’s been on a dramatic ride over the years -- but this year’s seen it back in the fast…

Read more »