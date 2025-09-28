Member Login
Up 334% in a year, this fledgling energy company might not be a penny stock for long!

Seascape Energy Asia has enjoyed a huge rally this year and could soon shed its penny stock status. Mark Hartley weighs up if it’s still worth considering.

Mark Hartley
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stocks are often a source of heated debate among investors. On one hand, they can deliver astronomical gains if the timing’s right. On the other, they’re notoriously risky, plagued by low liquidity, limited track records, and plenty of examples of companies that burn out before ever becoming profitable. 

For an investor who gets it right, the rewards can be substantial. But it’s rarely easy to spot the winners from the long list of laggards.

What makes penny stock investing particularly tricky is the small window of opportunity. Shares can remain forgotten for years and then suddenly rocket on a new development, deal, or contract. Miss that moment and the best returns might already be gone. 

That brings me to one of the more interesting small-cap stories in the UK market right now.

A soaring share price

Seascape Energy Asia (LSE: SEA) is a Malaysian-based oil and gas explorer that’s down around 20% since inception. But the past year’s been a very different story.

Shares have surged 334% in 12 months and are now changing hands for 80p. If momentum continues, this little operator may not qualify as a penny stock for much longer.

So what drove this price rally – and is there more to come?

A promising contract win

A key reason for the dramatic rally was June’s announcement that Seascape had been awarded a 100% participating interest and operatorship in the Temaris Cluster in Malaysia. The block’s estimated to hold around 114m barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and already includes two gas discoveries in shallow water.

The company’s targeting a low-cost development strategy, making use of a normally unmanned platform with minimal processing. That approach could support production of up to 100m standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. The acreage spans 1,200 km2, giving plenty of scope for further exploration.

It also holds a 28% interest in the DEWA cluster and 10% in the Kertang prospect, both located off the coast of Sarawak. So it’s not short of opportunities to build a sizeable production portfolio.

Financially stable but unprofitable

I’m no oil and gas engineer, but the above sounds promising and, financially, the firm appears disciplined. It’s debt-light and holds around £3m in cash and equivalents, raised through recent placings and subscriptions. For a company of its size, that provides a useful buffer.

That said, it’s still a very small £50m operation with no current revenues. That means any delays, failed wells or cost overruns could put pressure on cash reserves. Investors should always weigh up the risks of backing businesses that haven’t yet proven commercial output – especially in speculative industries like oil and gas, where success rates can be unpredictable.

So what’s the verdict?

Penny stocks will always carry higher-than-average risk, but they can also provide a route into companies with significant growth potential. For investors keen on emerging opportunities, Seascape looks like a stock worth checking out.

The Temaris Cluster is an impressive addition, and analysts tracking the business remain optimistic, with an average 12-month price target of 110p — a 38% premium to current levels.

Of course, investors should weigh up the risks carefully. Exploration firms without revenues can quickly run into financial trouble. But as far as penny stocks go, Seascape looks like one worth keeping on the radar.


Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

