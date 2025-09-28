Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much money do I need in an ISA to earn a £40,000 passive income at 55?

How much money do I need in an ISA to earn a £40,000 passive income at 55?

Dr James Fox explains how investors can leverage the power of compounding within an ISA to earn a really sizeable passive income.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For many investors, the dream of early retirement hinges on building a financial portfolio that can deliver a meaningful passive income. So what it would take to generate £40,000 a year at age 55?

Assuming a withdrawal rate of 5%, the maths is straightforward: an investor would need around £800,000 inside their Stocks and Shares ISA. At this level, a diversified portfolio could realistically produce the target income without running the risk of exhausting capital too early.

Reaching £800,000

The challenge, of course, lies in getting there. With the ISA allowance currently £20,000 a year, reaching £800,000 might sound daunting, but compounding can make the journey more achievable than many realise.

For instance, investing the full allowance annually into a portfolio delivering 7% average returns could grow to around £820,000 in 20 years. That’s assuming reinvested dividends and no withdrawals.

This shows the power of discipline and long-term compounding. Even starting from zero, consistent contributions combined with market growth can build serious wealth over a couple of decades.

Of course, not everyone can max out their ISA each year, but smaller contributions still add up. Investing £10,000 annually with the same 7% return would reach around £410,000 in 20 years — enough to generate roughly £20,000 a year at 5%.

It all depends on our personal situation. Personally, I’m a little further into my investment journey, and my returns are typically very strong. Here’s what I’m looking to achieve in graph form in the 23 years until I’m 55.

Create at thecalculatorsite.com

However, building towards £800,000 may require patience, consistency and a sensible investment strategy, but the numbers demonstrate it’s within reach. It is though, not without its risks. Investors can lose money, especially if they make poor decisions.

Can Micron power growth?

A good portfolio mixes the need for diversification with conviction. One stock I’m particularly fond of at the moment is Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The memory-chip specialist is one of just a handful of companies globally that can produce the DRAM and NAND flash memory needed to power cloud computing, smartphones and, most importantly, the surge in artificial intelligence (AI).

Micron trades on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 20, which looks undemanding given consensus forecasts for earnings to grow more than 500% this year and continue rising strongly into 2026.

While the group carries $16.2bn in debt, it also has $10.8bn in cash, leaving a modest net debt position relative to its $182bn market-cap. This gives it scope to invest aggressively in new capacity while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility.

The risks shouldn’t be ignored. Memory pricing remains cyclical, meaning profitability can swing dramatically. Overcapacity or weaker AI demand could easily derail earnings forecasts. However, for investors willing to tolerate volatility, Micron offers rare exposure to one of the most powerful technology trends of the decade. It’s definitely worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This income share’s yielding 6.1% but I won’t touch it with a bargepole!

| James Beard

There’s an income share in the FTSE 100 that’s increased its dividend each year for over a quarter of a…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With 86% annual dividend growth, I had to add this FTSE 100 stock to my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Admiral Group’s surging dividend caught my attention, but is this FTSE 100 insurer a smart pick for long-term passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Elton John reckons gold is timeless but could it help target £1m from a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

After watching a documentary made by the World Gold Council, our writer wonders if the precious metal could help transform…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to consider to target a second income in an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland picks a pair of Asia-focused dividend shares that he reckons are worth a look for investors seeking a…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 334% in a year, this fledgling energy company might not be a penny stock for long!

| Mark Hartley

Seascape Energy Asia has enjoyed a huge rally this year and could soon shed its penny stock status. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

3 savvy passive income ideas for a £100k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a £100,000 investment portfolio, someone could potentially generate £5,000 to £7,000 in passive income every year. Here’s how.

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many BP shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

With its long-term reserves, low production costs, and a 5.6% yield, should dividend investors have BP shares on their radars?

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The Phoenix share price fell 10% last week – should income investors consider grabbing its 8.6% yield?

| Harvey Jones

Last week was bumpy for the Phoenix share price but that only makes the yield more generous. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »