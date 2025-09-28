Here’s how you could target a £616k retirement fund with ISAs and SIPPs

Protection from capital gains tax and dividend tax can make ISAs and SIPPs great products with which to target long-term wealth.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Significant tax advantages make the Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) top products to consider. However, the rules governing these tax wrappers are complex, which can make it difficult for share investors to decide which is the best option for them.

ISAs hold a big advantage over the SIPP, in that no tax is payable when money is withdrawn. That said, the SIPP offers a greater chance to build a bigger nest egg in the first place.

This is thanks to tax relief of 20%-45%, which provides additional regular money to invest for more capital gains and dividends, thus amplifying the compounding effect.

So, despite the tax liabilities, the personal pension can still deliver a larger passive income than an ISA. This would, though, depend on other factors, like if an investor has other income sources on top of the SIPP and State Pension, and how they choose to take withdrawals in retirement. These factors could make the ISA a better choice.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Generating a £600k+ nest egg

As you can see, then, these tax savers have their advantages and disadvantages. Investors also need to consider their future circumstances alongside external factors (like changes to tax rules), some of which may be difficult or impossible to predict.

For this reason, a diversified approach, incorporating both types of accounts, can offer an effective way to build long-term wealth and flexibility for different scenarios later on.

One option could be to split investments 50-50 across a Stocks and Shares ISA and a SIPP. But what would this look like in practice?

Based on the average monthly investment of roughly £500 than the average Briton invests each month, that would give them a total of £550 to put in the stock market. For this example, we’re assuming they’re in the basic-rate tax bracket, as most UK citizens are, giving them 20% tax relief and that extra £50.

Over 25 years, this monthly investment would turn into a portfolio of £616,617, based on an average annual return of 9%.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

A FTSE 100 winner

Returns like this are never guaranteed. But the stock market’s long-term average return of 8%-10% shows it’s possible. And I think a diversified portfolio of 20-25 stocks, trusts, and funds is a great way to target this.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is one all-rounder I hold in my own SIPP. I believe the FTSE 100 share has considerable growth potential on rising long-term demand for retirement, savings, and investment products.

The financial services giant also carries significant appeal from a dividend perspective. Robust cash flows have underpinned around 15 years of unbroken yearly dividend growth. They also allow it to pay dividends far above the Footsie average (today, its forward dividend yield is 9.1%).

On the downside, Legal & General faces severe competitive pressures. But I believe its strong brand and push into international markets could still pave the way for substantial returns over time.

Investors can choose from hundreds of assets to buy in an ISA and a SIPP. And the tax advantages on offer can substantially boost their chances of building retirement wealth with them.