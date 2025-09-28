Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Babcock, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce shares no-brainer buys in October?

Are Babcock, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce shares no-brainer buys in October?

Harvey Jones asks whether Rolls-Royce shares and two other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks are worth considering as global tensions continue to rise.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Incredibly, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares are up 2,127% in the last five years. Somebody who had invested £10,000 at the start of that run would have an astonishing £222,700 today. 

No UK blue-chip comes close to matching its upwards velocity. It’s one of the most astonishing FTSE 100 share price recoveries in my investment lifetime, and it doesn’t appear to be over yet. Over the last 12 months, the Rolls-Royce share price is still one of the best performers on the FTSE 100, climbing 124%.

FTSE 100 defence heroes

This turbo-charged performance is down to a number of factors, including the post-pandemic recovery in flying times, and probably the single most important driver of all, the appointment of CEO Tufan Erginbilgic in January 2023.

Instead of demoralising staff and investors with his opening gambit of damning Rolls-Royce as a “burning platform”, he somehow energised them. And the energy still burns, as it explores new growth opportunities in areas such as many mini-nuclear plants and defence.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of almost 57 it’s very expensive and I would normally steer well clear. The same would apply to two other FTSE 100 stocks that have also done well lately: Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB) and BAE Systems (LSE: BA).

Babcock grows at speed

The Babcock share price is up 169% over 12 months, outpacing Rolls, and 463% over five years. BAE Systems is up 62% and 308% over the same timescale.

Somebody who had invested £10,000 in each of these two FTSE 100 defence stocks five years ago would have £56,400 and £40,800 today, with dividends on top.

Unsurprisingly, neither are cheap. Babcock trades on a P/E ratio of around 24.5, with BAE Systems nudging 29. While nowhere near as pricey as Rolls-Royce, investors are clearly pricing in plenty of growth to come.

BAE Systems has a huge order book

This is understandable, looking at their order books. Babcock, the smaller of the two with a market cap of £6.38bn, currently has a mighty £10.4bn contract backlog. BAE, a bigger £58.8bn enterprise, has an even bigger order backlog, of £75.4bn. And that’s despite a slight dip in orders lately.

This gives investors massive earnings visibility, but it doesn’t guarantee the shares will keep rising. Making money isn’t enough. Investors want to see revenue and profits to rise at speed. Underperformance will be punished. Naturally, the same goes for Rolls-Royce. It’s mighty valuation demands that ‘Turbo Tufan’ continues to break the sound barrier, or at least, beat profits guidance.

I’m a little wary of buying them today, because there’s scope for disappointment here. But then I read the awful news, and my doubts fade away.

Powers outside of NATO continue to worry Western Governments. Germany is planning to ramp up its defence spending. The UK and Europe are planning a drone wall. Heaven knows what Donald Trump is up to. Babcock is talking of a “new era for defence” and tragically, I think it’s right.

Of couse, European governments could fail to live up to defence pledges. Tensions could ease, and investors move on. But I still think having exposure to these three stocks in a balanced portfolio is a no-brainer. And despite their heady evaluations, I think all three are worth considering today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

£10,000 of Phoenix Group shares could net me £840 yearly passive income!

| John Fieldsend

Phoenix Group shares now offer one of the biggest Footsie dividends! Here's how much passive income I might expect from…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start investing this week with £2.80 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Putting a few pounds a day into the stock market may hardly seem worth the effort. But this writer thinks…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? Start building wealth the Warren Buffett way!

| Christopher Ruane

By looking to the career of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, this writer thinks a new investor could try to get…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This income share’s yielding 6.1% but I won’t touch it with a bargepole!

| James Beard

There’s an income share in the FTSE 100 that’s increased its dividend each year for over a quarter of a…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

This magnificent FTSE 250 stock is the very first share I’ll buy if stock markets crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones fears he's missed the boat on this brilliant FTSE 250 stock, but he will dive in if wider…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With 86% annual dividend growth, I had to add this FTSE 100 stock to my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Admiral Group’s surging dividend caught my attention, but is this FTSE 100 insurer a smart pick for long-term passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Elton John reckons gold is timeless but could it help target £1m from a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

After watching a documentary made by the World Gold Council, our writer wonders if the precious metal could help transform…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to consider to target a second income in an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland picks a pair of Asia-focused dividend shares that he reckons are worth a look for investors seeking a…

Read more »