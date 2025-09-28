Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 top investment trust to consider from the London Stock Exchange

1 top investment trust to consider from the London Stock Exchange

Companies are staying private for longer, which is problematic for stock exchanges in New York and London. This trust offers an option for investors.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange is home to around 275 investment trusts, so there’s plenty choose from, despite falling numbers in recent years. Here’s one that I think has strong growth potential in the next few years.

Staying private

One of the big trends over the last decade has been companies choosing to stay private for longer. This is depriving retail investors of the chance to put their money behind some of the greatest growth businesses of our time.

Just look at game-changing enterprises like SpaceX, TikTok-owner ByteDance, and OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT. None of these have gone public, but are each now worth more than the FTSE 100‘s largest company (AstraZeneca).

By the time they do list, their hyper-growth days will be behind them. The people making the big money will be institutional investors, not regular stock-pickers who have previously generated fabulous returns through the likes of Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla.

Reasons

The reasons for this are threefold. First, unicorns can readily access capital in the private markets (they’re awash with cash).

Second, because of this, they don’t need to expose themselves to the pressures of meeting Wall Street expectations every 12 weeks. Management teams can instead focus on investing for the long term.

Finally, booming secondary markets allow employees and early investors to sell shares to approved buyers. No need for an IPO exit.

Enter Schiehallion

Schiehallion Fund (LSE:MNTN) went public in 2019 to give investors an option. It takes stakes in private growth companies, but then aims to stay invested when they go public. This is designed to capture more of the life cycle of a business.

This is why you see listed names like money transfer provider Wise and health-tech disruptor Tempus AI still in the portfolio. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Affirm is also in there. It appears to have a long runway of growth ahead as more cash-strapped consumers adopt BNPL.

Over the past year, shares of Wise, Tempus AI, and Affirm are up 60%, 49%, and 87%, respectively. And top unlisted holdings like SpaceX, self-driving software start-up Wayve, and Databricks have been doing well. The latter was valued at more than $100bn in its latest funding round.

Top 10 holdings

CompanyWeighting What it does
Bending Spoons13.2%Italian app developer
SpaceX 9.2%Rockets and satellites
ByteDance7.3%Owner of TikTok
Affirm7.2%Buy-now, pay-later fintech
Wise4.4%Cross-border money transfers
Tempus AI3.8%AI-driven diagnostics
Databricks3.6%Cloud data and AI platform
Wayve2.9%AI for self-driving cars
Stripe2.8%Online payments infrastructure
Tekever2.8%European drone maker

IPOs are coming

Now, Schiehallion is basically flat since IPO because 2022 saw a big reset in the value of growth companies. This could always happen again.

Meanwhile, the shares are also trading at a stubborn discount to net asset value (currently 25%). And there’s always a risk this discount could widen.

However, there are signs things are improving. One holding — US neobank Chime — went public in June. And management reckons several more are on the way as the IPO market warms back up.

Consequently, Schiehallion is starting to recover (up 47% in a year).

Looking forward, we believe that the pieces are coming into place for a fantastic period for private growth equity investors…Valuations have reset and are still below public market equivalents. This makes us very excited about the progress of our portfolio companies and our pipeline of opportunities for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Schiehallion Fund

Given the pace at which artificial intelligence is progressing, the trust should have loads of investing opportunities. I think it’s well worth considering for growth investors today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, Nvidia, and Wise Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, AstraZeneca Plc, Nvidia, Tesla, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This income share’s yielding 6.1% but I won’t touch it with a bargepole!

| James Beard

There’s an income share in the FTSE 100 that’s increased its dividend each year for over a quarter of a…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With 86% annual dividend growth, I had to add this FTSE 100 stock to my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Admiral Group’s surging dividend caught my attention, but is this FTSE 100 insurer a smart pick for long-term passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Elton John reckons gold is timeless but could it help target £1m from a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

After watching a documentary made by the World Gold Council, our writer wonders if the precious metal could help transform…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to consider to target a second income in an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland picks a pair of Asia-focused dividend shares that he reckons are worth a look for investors seeking a…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 334% in a year, this fledgling energy company might not be a penny stock for long!

| Mark Hartley

Seascape Energy Asia has enjoyed a huge rally this year and could soon shed its penny stock status. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

3 savvy passive income ideas for a £100k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a £100,000 investment portfolio, someone could potentially generate £5,000 to £7,000 in passive income every year. Here’s how.

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many BP shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

With its long-term reserves, low production costs, and a 5.6% yield, should dividend investors have BP shares on their radars?

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The Phoenix share price fell 10% last week – should income investors consider grabbing its 8.6% yield?

| Harvey Jones

Last week was bumpy for the Phoenix share price but that only makes the yield more generous. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »