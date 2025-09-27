Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I wouldn’t spend it

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I wouldn’t spend it

This writer thinks investors don’t need to chase ultra-high-risk bets to target solid returns inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Man riding the bus alone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a wonderful wealth-building vehicle because it shields both capital gains and dividends from tax. Take on too much risk, however, and it can lead to permanent loss of capital.

Here’s a strategy that’s currently all the rage with young people — but one I wouldn’t touch with my £20k ISA allowance.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The backdrop

An increasing number of young adults today feel like the old ‘work hard, save, retire’ path has been hollowed out by stagnant wages, unaffordable housing, high student debt, and never-ending inflation. The system feels broken or even rigged.  

Adding to this is artificial intelligence (AI). There’s mounting evidence that entry-level jobs are dwindling, partly due to AI, so that young people cannot even get their foot in the door. 

According to a Trades Union Congress poll, more than half of young adults in the UK now fear AI will replace or impact their job. 

The consequence

Given this backdrop, it’s hardly surprising that more young people are piling into crypto, meme stocks, penny shares, and other high-risk bets. They’re embracing extreme risk for much higher potential reward. This trend has been dubbed ‘financial nihilism’.

Now, I have some sympathy with this. If high-risk bets are perceived as the only shot at getting ahead financially, they’re arguably a rational response. 

That said, I see most of these popular speculative stocks as ridiculously risky, especially with markets at all-time highs. The firms have flimsy fundamentals, poor profitability (if at all), and weak competitive positions.

Remember, there was a reason why they were so lowly valued in the first place!

What’s more, we have seen this play out (badly) before. For example, the last time meme stocks gained such widespread attention was back in 2021, when GameStop and AMC Entertainment were the hot trades.

Since its June 2021 peak, though, the AMC share price has crashed 99%! Speculators beware.

Blue chips

The good news is that investors don’t have to embrace financial nihilism to generate significant returns in the stock market. Granted, more patience is required, which will require taking more of a long-term approach.

But take a look at the returns of some well-established stocks in the past five years. Broadcom is up 838%, while Rolls-Royce and Nvidia have surged 2,134% and 1,275%, respectively.

These are blue-chip shares producing eye-popping returns normally associated with meme stocks!

Sportswear disruptor

One up-and-coming stock that I think deserves closer attention is On Holding (NYSE:ONON). This is the premium running shoe and sportswear company backed by tennis legend Roger Federer.

Powered by its award-winning CloudTec cushioning, On has now sold tens of millions of trainers across more than 80 countries. 

In Q2, net sales increased by 32% (38% at constant currency), and management raised full-year guidance to 31% growth (roughly $3.7bn), up from 28% previously.

This is being achieved against a backdrop of weak consumer spending and tariffs, both of which add risk. And, of course, the athleisure industry is notoriously competitive.

Yet, there’s no denying the growth opportunity here. On is expanding into the apparel category, while targeting the Asia Pacific region and sporting industry-leading margins.

With the stock down 30% since January, and trading at a reasonable 29 times forward earnings, I think this sportwear disruptor is worth serious consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia, On Holding, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend giant bought back 126,498 of its own shares. But can it save the falling share price?

| Mark Hartley

As British American Tobacco continues its £1.1bn buyback, Mark Hartley questions whether it can give the FTSE 100 giant the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Owners of Greggs shares have had a very rough 12 months. And hedge fund data suggests things could be about…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

| Stephen Wright

The power of compounding returns over time might mean investors looking for a second income can get better returns than…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth at a reasonable price, Stephen Wright thinks Bunzl might be one of the most attractive…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is IonQ a millionaire-maker growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of quantum computing firm IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) have absolutely rocketed over the past two years. Should I buy this growth…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock soar after ChatGPT investment?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock jumped after announcing plans up to $100bn (£73bn) in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, strengthening its role at the heart…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

| Ben McPoland

Our writer checks out a former penny stock that analysts reckon could head even higher, despite already surging nearly 700%…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Rising gold and copper prices have driven these FTSE growth shares sharply higher in 2025. Here's why they could keep…

Read more »