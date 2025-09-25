Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 18% since its H1 trading update, it’s surprising how much value is left in this high-flying FTSE 250 retailer

Up 18% since its H1 trading update, it’s surprising how much value is left in this high-flying FTSE 250 retailer

This FTSE 250 electrical goods retailer recently released very strong H1 results and upgraded its full-year forecasts. But is there any value left in the stock?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 250 household appliance and electricals retailer AO World (LSE: AO) has soared since 15 September. I am not surprised at all, as this saw the release of its eye-catching H1 fiscal year 2025/26 trading update.

Two elements were particularly noteworthy in my view, and evidently that of other investors. First it raised the lower end of its adjusted pre-tax profit range for the full year to £45m-£50m from £40m-£50m.

This reflects strong projected growth in its business-to-consumer retail revenues. These are expected to rise by 11% year on year for fiscal year 2025/26. Total revenue is expected to be up 13%.

And second, the firm announced its first-ever share buyback – of £10m — which tends to support price gains.

How was it doing before this?

I think any surge in the cost of living is a risk to its profits. It is these that ultimately power any firm’s share price over time.

However, so far AO World’s discounted pricing through its ‘Five Star’ membership programme is succeeding in retaining customers and attracting new ones.

Its fiscal year 2024/25 results released on 18 June saw a record like-for-like (LFL) annual profit before tax of £45m. LFL sales measure a retail business’s growth from its existing stores and space, excluding new store openings or closures.

This was up 32% year on year, which the company attributed to the expansion of its Five Star programme. More broadly, the year saw over 650,000 new customers buying from the firm for the first time.

AO World’s 12 December acquisition of musicMagpie is also yielding results – contributing £30m in revenue since then. The firm sees the buy as enabling it to further enhance its customer offer in the electricals market.

Analysts forecast AO World’s profits will grow by an annual average of 36% to end-fiscal year 2027/28.

So where does this leave the valuation?

A share’s price and its value are not the same thing. The latter reflects underlying business fundamentals, while the former is whatever the market will pay at any given time.

I believe the best way to quantify the price/valuation gap is through discounted cash flow analysis.

This clearly identifies where any stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In AO World’s case, it shows the shares are 60% undervalued at their current 98p price. Therefore, their fair value is £2.45.

Will I buy the stock?

I am seriously tempted to buy the shares, given how packed with value they look. And I have found over the years that an asset’s price tends to converge to its fair value over time. In this case, given its very strong earnings growth forecasts, I think it may be sooner rather than later.

That said, I am always wary of buying stocks priced under £1 as this increases the price volatility risk of the stock. At my late point in the investment cycle (aged over 50), I prefer to minimise my risk profile. So I think for now that I will not be buying the shares.

That said, if I were even 10 years younger, I would buy them. Consequently, I believe they are well worth other investors’ consideration.


Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

