Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See how much you need in a SIPP to target a £2,500 monthly retirement income

See how much you need in a SIPP to target a £2,500 monthly retirement income

Harvey Jones some does some simple maths to show how much capital investors need to build in their SIPP to generate a high and rising pension income.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a powerful tool for building a comfortable retirement. The government encourages pension saving through generous tax relief, topping up contributions. For example, £100 put into a SIPP only costs a basic-rate payer £80, falling to £60 for a higher-rate taxpayer.

On top of that, investments grow free of capital gains and dividend tax, while 25% can be taken tax-free from age 55. Any withdrawals above that will be added to taxable income though.

Building a pension pot

Let’s say an investor’s targeting retirement income of £2,500 a month, or £30,000 a year. The classic 4% ‘safe withdrawal rate’ states investors can draw that percentage without dipping into their capital. That gives a rough target pot of £750,000.

This is ambitious, but tax relief, reinvested dividends, and long-term growth can make it achievable. Investing £900 a month with an average 7% annual return would hit that sum in roughly 25 years. For a higher-rate taxpayer, that contribution costs just £540 after tax relief. Even if investors fall short, they should still end up with a handy pot of money.

BP shares are recovering

My own SIPP contains around 15 FTSE 100 stocks, mixing price growth potential with steady dividends. I’m keeping a close eye on the performance of a recent purchase, oil giant BP (LSE: BP).

The company’s had a bumpy few years as it tries to navigate the pressure to respond against the need to maximise revenue from fossil fuels. After a nervous foray into renewables, it’s back to oil and gas. Its recently been boosted by its biggest discovery in 25 years, a major hydrocarbon find off the coast of Brazil.

I thought that would have given the shares a major boost, but the response was cautious. Possibly, investors are trying to navigate climate change politics as well.

The BP share price climbed steadily since April when Donald Trump announced his 90-day tariff pause. It’s up a modest 5% over one year but a more impressive 80% over five. Dividends are on top of that. Anyone considering this stock must understand there’s been plenty of volatility in between. There could be plenty more to come.

BP’s forward price-to-earnings ratio’s a reasonable 14.3 for 2025 and is forecast to drop to 11 by 2026. It’s recovered its status as a top income stock. The forward dividend yield’s generous at 5.63% and forecast to hit 5.84% in 2026.

Compounding FTSE 100 stocks

Q2 results published on 5 August showed underlying replacement cost profit of $2.35bn, above analyst forecasts of $1.81bn. The board continues share buybacks at $750m a quarter. Net debt’s still high at around $30bn, but the board has plans to start reducing that, largely through disposals.

Despite all the uncertainty, I think BP’s worth considering as part of a balanced portfolio. However, investors looking to build a six-figure SIPP should look to spread their money across a range of sectors, regions and company sizes.

While working, they should also reinvest all dividends for growth, and let the miracle of long-term compounding do the heavy lifting.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Up 18% since its H1 trading update, it’s surprising how much value is left in this high-flying FTSE 250 retailer

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 electrical goods retailer recently released very strong H1 results and upgraded its full-year forecasts. But is there…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 25% from last October, is Barratt’s share price too cheap for investors to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

Barratt’s share price is down this year, but it recently released strong results, has great earnings growth prospects, and looks…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the Greggs share price could go by 2027

| Alan Oscroft

A mix of cost inflation and weakening consumer sentiment has sent the Greggs share price into tailspin. Might it be…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Taylor Wimpey shares it takes to earn a £ 1,000-a-month second income

| Mark Hartley

Near 10%, Taylor Wimpey’s yield is highly attractive. But can it really deliver a reliable second income and how many…

Read more »

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Investing Articles

This lesser-known tech giant is the 4th-best-performing stock on the S&P 500 in the past decade

| Mark Hartley

Axon Enterprise may not be a household name like Nvidia but it’s outperformed some of the top businesses on the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Something big caught my eye as this FTSE 100 stock surged 19% in a day

| Stephen Wright

As Kingfisher shares exploded higher on Tuesday, something in the FTSE 100 company’s update caught Stephen Wright’s attention.

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this FTSE 250 stock could double by 2030

| Stephen Wright

Gamma Communications is trading at a 52-week low. But Stephen Wright thinks shares in the FTSE 250 firm could more…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think Frasers Group is still one of the cheapest FTSE stocks around!

| James Beard

I believe this FTSE stock offers tremendous value for money. But those holding 91.84% of the group’s shares don’t appear…

Read more »