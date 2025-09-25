Member Login
No savings at 50? Consider ETFs to target a £572k retirement fund

Discover how exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be used to generate significant wealth — and a top index tracker I think investors should consider.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a rapidly-growing asset class among global investors. With eligibility for tax-efficient products like Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) and Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), they can be a value addition to a long-term portfolio.

These funds offer a low-cost way for investors to diversify their holdings. And they provide exposure to a wide range of markets and themes. This means they can be tailored to each individual’s specific financial goals, risk appetite and investing style.

Yet while gaining in popularity, a report by the Investment Association (IA) shows that ETF investors “tend to be younger, higher-income and male, with a quarter living in London“.

Indeed, roughly 41% of fund investors are aged between 18-34. That compares with just 17% for those aged 55 and above. The IA believes “a lack of awareness and understanding… is the single biggest barrier preventing many retail investors from considering ETFs“.

Targeting high returns

This is striking, in my opinion, given the huge versatility of these products and the potential they have to generate mammoth returns.

Take a simple tracker fund like the iShares S&P 500 ETF (LSE:CSPX), which mimics the performance of the US index of blue-chip shares. This spreads investors’ capital across hundreds of different companies spanning regions, industries and sub-sectors.

It’s delivered an average annual return of 14.4% over the last five years. And with a total expense ratio of 0.07%, it’s achieved this at extremely low cost to investors.

Past performance isn’t a guarantee of future returns. And in this case, investor profits could disappoint if the recent rotation from US equities into European shares continues.

But on balance I expect S&P funds like this to continue outperforming, thanks in large part to their large weighting of high-performing tech shares like Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple. It’s why I own an S&P 500 fund in my own portfolio.

Sector make-up of the iShares S&P 500 ETF
Source: iShares

Achieving a £572k retirement fund

This fund’s performance suggests even someone starting their investing journey late on can make a decent pile of cash for retirement.

Let’s say a 50-year-old invests £500 a month until they reach their State Pension age of 68 (between 2044 and 2046). Based on that S&P 500 fund’s past returns, they’d have a healthy £572,092 nest egg by retirement.

As I said though, there’s a vast range of thematic, sector and index funds that investors can choose from today in anticipation of high returns. The L&G Cyber Security ETF, another fund I hold, has delivered an average annual return of 9% since 2020.

I’ve also bought the Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum ETF for my portfolio, which holds “large and mid-cap companies from global developed markets with high momentum scores“. This fund’s provided an average yearly return of 12.8% during the last half a decade.

Regardless of an investor’s goals and experience, I think funds like this are worth serious consideration for building retirement wealth.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Cyber Security Ucits ETF and Xtrackers (ie) Public - Xtrackers Msci World Momentum Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

