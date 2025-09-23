This trio of UK stocks has caught our writer’s eye, as he reckons all three may continue pumping out dividends for decades to come.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

3 UK stocks I think could still be paying dividends decades from now!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There are some UK stocks that not only pay dividends to shareholders annually, but have even raised their dividend per share annually.

Dividends are never guaranteed, but here are three UK stocks I think could plausibly be paying them decades from now so are worth considering.

Unilever

Washing hair and clothes, moisturising skin. Are any of those activities likely to die out in coming decades?

I do not think so – and that is good news for Unilever (LSE: ULVR). The long-established company has made a big business out of life’s little repetitive tasks. In fact daily, Unilever products are used several billion times around the world.

The market for such consumer goods is highly competitive. Unilever’s long-term investment in building premium brands has given it pricing power however. It also has a number of other competitive advantages, such as some proprietary formulations and an extensive global distribution network.

Spinning off its ice cream business could distract management focus in coming months, but it ought to give the FTSE 100 company more strategic focus. With its proven business model, I think Unilever may keep generating spare cash and paying dividends for decades to come.

Shell

Another British company in an industry I expect to benefit from long-term customer demand is Shell (LSE: SHEL).

Its shock dividend cut five years ago was the first time since World War Two that the oil and gas major had reduced its shareholder payout per share.

With large reserves, extensive industry experience and a strong position in many markets, I reckon Shell could be around for a long time to come. It remains to be seen whether oil continues to dominate its operations.

But even if other energy sources grow in importance, I think Shell’s energy industry experience and existing relationships could help it keep doing well.

Weak energy prices are a risk, potentially eating into profits. Some commodity traders forecast lower oil prices next year. Over time though, I think Shell has a strong enough balance sheet and profitable enough business to keep paying dividends for decades.

Judges Scientific

While I think both those UK stocks could keep growing their dividends, I do not own either. Both are more expensive right now than I would be happy to pay.

At 40 times earnings, the same is true of Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG). Like the other two shares, it is on my watchlist.

With its £433m market capitalisation, the lab instrument specialist is not big enough to be on all investors’ radar. But it has been growing the payout per share by a double digit percentage annually in recent years. Indeed, it targets a minimum annual growth of 10% for its dividend per share. Last week’s interim results brought the latest 10% increase.

Revenue grew 15% year-on-year and basic earnings per share were up 14%.

Judges’ business model is simple. It buys up small- and medium-sized manufacturers at attractive valuations and offers economies of scale.

Quality matters for lab instruments, so Judges has pricing power.

Judges’ organic order intake for North America fell 18% year-on-year and the company said it expects market conditions there to remain ”challenging”.

But if its business model keeps working well as it scales, I think Judges is likely to continue paying (and hopefully regularly raising) its dividend for the long term.