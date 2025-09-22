Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Where will the Vodafone share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

Where will the Vodafone share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

The Vodafone share price has been in a multi-year slump and analyst opinions are mixed. But the bulls pushing it up in 2025 could be right.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price has gained 25% so far in 2025. But it’s still down more than 20% over the past five years overall. Forecasts are mixed, with an average price target of 86p — less than a penny ahead of where we are now.

Two things make me think the naysayers might be missing something good. I’m talking about the stock’s current valuation, and what I see as solid dividend prospects.

A mixed dividend story

For years, Vodafone paid dividends that just weren’t sustainable. And that’s why I, as mainly a dividend investor, never bought. And when the inevitable 50% cut came in the 2024-25 year, I think it split investors.

It definitely made Vodafone more attractive to me, and I expect to investors with a similar view. We suddenly saw something more sustainable, and a positive outlook for progressive long-term dividends.

With full-year results released in May, the company affirmed the rebased dividend level at 4.5 eurocents per share. On top of that, Vodafone confirmed it had completed its €2bn share buyback in the year. And it announced a new one of the same amount.

That should help boost future per-share payments, and back up the board’s plan to get back to progressive dividends. It’s all good news to me, and the analysts agree. They expect the Vodafone dividend to grow 11% between 2025 and 2028.

Undervalued shares?

At the time of writing, Vodafone shares trade at 85.3p. And I reckon I see a mismatch there between the price and the potential long-term value. That happens a lot on the stock market, and spotting it can help us boost our returns — if we get it right.

The forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 12.3 now, dropping to 11.2 by 2028. That reflects perhaps modest growth. But it marks a big change since Vodafone posted an operating loss in 2025. And it’s low by FTSE 100 standards, if perhaps not screaming cheap.

Vodafone has a relatively low price-to-sales ratio (PSR) too, at about 0.7. PSR values in the sector tend to be low, but that’s near the bottom end.

We’re also looking at a forward price-to-book value ratio (PBR) of only 0.4. What a company like this does with its assets is far more important than how the share price relates to the value of those assets. But again, this is at the low and of a relatively low PBR sector.

Not plain sailing

Vodafone does still face hurdles, one of which is its struggling German operation. With a Q1 update in July though, CEO Margherita Della Valle told us: “Germany has started its improvement trajectory and our emerging markets are delivering strong broad-based growth.

The merger with Three has created uncertainty too. It’s complete now, but it will bear close watching over the rest of the year.

For me, net debt — still as high as €22.4bn at 31 March — is definitely a worry. And even though it fell in 2025, it’s expected to creep up again.

Still, I do think Vodafone shares look undervalued. And long-term dividend investors could do well to consider buying.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »