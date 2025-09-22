Member Login
The FTSE 100 is paying out £130bn this year. Where's your share?

The FTSE 100 is paying out £130bn this year. Where’s your share?

Analysts predict that FTSE 100 shareholders will collect £130.4bn in cash dividends and share buybacks in 2025. Here’s how we grab our share of this pie.

Cliff D'Arcy
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, I am a fan of two things: undervalued shares and cash dividends. Happily, the UK’s FTSE 100 index offers plenty of both.

Playing Footsie for money

Like my investing hero Warren Buffett, I love buying great companies at fair prices. Currently, the FTSE 100 trades on just 14 times trailing earnings, which seems cheap in geographical and historical terms.

Also, the index offers a dividend yield of 3.3% a year — considerably higher than other major markets’ yields. Investors can choose to spend this cash, or reinvest it into more shares.

According to the latest Dividend Dashboard from stockbroker AJ Bell, FTSE 100 companies could pay out £79.4bn in dividends in 2025. That works out at around £2,776 for each of the UK’s 28.6m households.

Even better, AJ Bell expects these London-listed businesses to buy back over £50.9bn of their own shares in 2025. And from 2022 to 2025, total buybacks could hit £220bn — around 9% of the FTSE 100’s current value of roughly £2.4trn.

In total, the sum of ordinary and special (one-off) dividends plus share buybacks could reach £130.4bn this year. That’s 5.5% of the index’s value, which I see as a great return — before adding rising share prices into the mix.

A fair share of the FTSE

As for my family, we have a widely diversified portfolio that aims to grab a share of this flood of cash in various ways.

First, we invest in low-cost UK index trackers so as to collect the FTSE 100’s ongoing returns at little expense. Second, we invest in all-world trackers, of which the UK accounts for about 3.5%. Third, we own around two dozen different FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value and dividend shares.

For example, we own shares in Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN), one of the UK’s leading providers of life assurance, long-term savings, and investment products. Founded in 1836, this Footsie firm today manages over £1.1trn of financial assets for individual and institutional clients.

While working in this industry for 15 years, I grew to admire L&G’s solid business, sound management, and well-known brand. Hence, my wife and I have owned this stock for many years, buying our latest stake in July 2022.

L&G’s various businesses generate lots of spare cash, most of which it aims to return to its owners (shareholders). For example, L&G has bought back and cancelled £500m of its own shares this year. What’s more, its shares offer one of the highest cash yields in London.

As I write, this stock trades at 239p, valuing the group at £13.5bn. The dividend yield is a whisker over 9% a year and is backed by billions of pounds of spare capital. For me, buying this share is one way to grab an even bigger share of the FTSE 100’s cash mountain. Of course, no dividend is ever guaranteed.

As a leading asset manager in Europe, L&G’s fortunes are closely tied to financial markets. If stock and/or bond markets plunge — as can happen when asset prices ride too high — its revenues, profits, and cash flow could suffer. Likewise, fierce competition in the market for pension transfers and lower management fees could curb its future growth. But I’m happy to sit tight as a supportive L&G shareholder!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended AJ Bell. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Legal & General Group shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

