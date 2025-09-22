Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: analysts say the Diageo share price will climb 28% in a year! Seriously?

Prediction: analysts say the Diageo share price will climb 28% in a year! Seriously?

Brokers predict a massive reversal in the fortunes of the Diageo share price, but as someone who’s holding the FTSE 100 stock, Harvey Jones isn’t convinced.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I remember the days when the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price had all the sparkle of a Tequila commercial. At times, it felt like the ultimate no-brainer FTSE 100 buy, boasting a portfolio of the most famous spirits brands in the world, including Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Bailey’s, Smirnoff, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

Then it all went wrong. Its focus on the premium market backfired as the cost-of-living crisis forced drinkers to cut back or trade down. Tariffs have hit Diageo hard too.

Even investors who bought after the first profit warning in November 2023 are hurting, with the shares down 27% over the last 12 months. Incredibly, they’ve now halved in three years. Doesn’t the world like a drink anymore?

FTSE 100 underachiever

Possibly not. Younger generations are drinking less, while new weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy appear to dull cravings for booze as well as food.

The business still makes piles of cash but growth is proving elusive. It doesn’t face an existential threat, yet it may slip into the same category as tobacco companies. That means selling something plenty of people disapprove of but still consume, providing reliable cash flows without much growth.

The dividend yield isn’t at tobacco stock levels, but at 4.27% on a trailing basis it’s double what investors got during its freewheeling years. Forecasts suggest little change, with 4.3% pencilled in for 2026.

Debt now stands around £16bn, which is starting to look hefty for a business with a shrunken market cap of £40bn. Sales in 2025 were flat at $20bn, but reported operating profit fell 27.8% to $4.34bn. Margins collapsed by 819 basis points to 21.4%, as impairment and restructuring costs, and unfavourable exchange rates piled on the misery.

Valuations in focus

The share price-to-earnings ratio has dipped just below 15. I remember when it was routinely 24 or 25. Investors’ expectations have been reset. From here the company needs to clear the decks, push through the bad news, and rebuild.

I’m finding it difficult to be optimistic right now. So I’m intrigued to see analysts’ forecasts, which are in a much happier place than I am.

Consensus projections suggest the shares could climb to 2,332p over the next 12 months, which would be a massive 28% jump from today’s 1,820p. I’d love to see that happen, although it would still leave me under water on my holding. It also feels a little bit starry-eyed to me.

The global economy is still struggling, including in key markets like the US and China. I don’t expect a sudden cocktail boom to change the picture overnight. We’re just not in the mood. For the company to justify that rapid predicted rally, it’ll need to deliver some very tasty numbers. That won’t be easy, although it may help as impairments fall out of the annual numbers.

I do expect progress of some kind from today’s depressed level. For investors who believe today’s abstinence is just a temporary blip rather than a generational shift, I think Diageo is worth considering. Yet we can’t simply assume that just because it was big once, it will be big again. But I’m hoping those brokers prove me wrong.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »