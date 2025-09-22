Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 1,679 shares of this FTSE 250 stock unlocks £1,000 of passive income!

Buying 1,679 shares of this FTSE 250 stock unlocks £1,000 of passive income!

The FTSE 250 is full of shares that pay attract dividends. Here’s one with an 8%+ yield that could generate lucrative passive income for brave investors.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Group of friends meet up in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite being mainly known for growth stocks, the FTSE 250 has an abundance of high-yield dividend opportunities. In fact, there are currently more than 40 firms with a payout of 6%+. And among these is Victrex (LSE:VCT), a speciality materials enterprise.

Victrex shares have had a bit of a rough time lately. The stock’s down roughly 23% over the last 12 months due to a combination of operational and market challenges.

Yet despite these speed bumps, dividends have continued to flow into shareholders’ pockets.

As such, anyone with £12,307 sitting on the sidelines can currently buy 1,679 Victrex shares, unlocking a £1,000 passive income in the process. Considering a FTSE 250 index fund would only generate £418 for the same capital investment, Victrex shares and their 8.1% yield are looking undeniably tempting.

So should investors consider adding this business to their passive income portfolios right now?

What’s going on with Victrex?

Let’s start by looking at the main problems Victrex has been encountering. It’s PEEK polymer materials are used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, industrials, and aerospace, among others. Yet with less-than-ideal global economic conditions, demand has suffered.

To management’s credit, Victrex has managed to maintain resilient polymer volumes that have started to recover. But with continued soft conditions from its leading medical customers, the group has ended up with a less favourable product mix. Combining this with lower prices, revenue growth has proven challenging, while profit margins are feeling the pressure.

These headwinds have only been compounded by the unexpected issues at its newly-constructed China manufacturing plant. Unforeseen operational challenges led to a significant downward revisal of early production forecasts. And with investors already on edge, CEO Jakob Sigurdsson announced his plans to step down as CEO earlier this year.

What’s next?

These developments don’t exactly point towards a thriving business. Yet analyst consensus is slowly turning bullish. Victrex is looking increasingly like a cyclical recovery play.

As previously mentioned, polymer volumes have already started showing signs of recovery. And with several pipeline projects nearing completion, this upward trajectory is expected to accelerate in 2026. At the same time, the problems in China are getting resolved with operational improvements being executed.

High-margin medical demand remains soft with no clarity as to when conditions in this sector will improve. And macroeconomic uncertainties could make it harder for earnings to rebound. Nevertheless, Victrex appears to be confident about what’s on the horizon, given that it has maintained dividends despite these challenges.

The bottom line

All things considered, Victrex appears to be in a tough but not impossible spot. The outlook seems to be improving. Yet, further operational disruption could indeed lead to a dividend cut. And this risk is seemingly why the yield remains high despite management’s confidence.

Personally, the risk is still a bit too high for my tastes. But this FTSE 250 stock is definitely on my watchlist. If it can continue to show signs of recovery, investors may want to start taking a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »