Edward Sheldon highlights three FTSE 250 stocks that have momentum and look capable of providing market-beating returns in the years ahead.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

3 magnificent FTSE 250 stocks to consider for growth and dividends

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250 is throwing up some magnificent opportunities for investors right now. From financials to tech stocks, there are a lot of shares that are worth a closer look.

Here, I’m going to highlight three stocks in the index that appear to have the potential to generate both significant gains and income in the years ahead. In my view, all three are worth considering as long-term investments today.

A play on market volatility

First up, we have IG Group (LSE: IGG). It’s a provider of retail investment and trading platforms.

With the world’s financial markets continually experiencing bouts of volatility, this company has quite a bit of momentum right now. Recently, it reported a 12% increase in net trading revenue for the year ended 31 May 2025.

This doesn’t seem to be reflected in the company’s valuation, however. Currently, IG sports a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.3, which is really low relative to the growth.

Add in the fact that there’s a dividend yield of about 4.3% here, and I reckon there’s potential for attractive returns in the years ahead. Competition from rivals such as Trading 212 and eToro is a risk. However, weighing everything up, I like the set-up.

A niche financials play

Sticking with the financials sector, I also like the look of Pollen Street (LSE: POLN). I’ve been buying some shares in this company myself recently.

Pollen Street is an alternative investment manager that specialises in private equity and private credit solutions. And it’s growing at a rapid rate.

Last week, the company posted a 35% increase in assets under management for the first half of 2025. Management fees were up 79% year on year to £37.9m while earnings per share were up 25% to 46p.

Again though, this momentum doesn’t seem to be reflected in the valuation. At present, Pollen Street trades on a P/E ratio of just 11.6.

That’s a really attractive valuation, to my mind. What’s also attractive is the dividend yield, which currently stands at about 6%.

Of course, with this kind of company, a meltdown in the financial markets is a risk. Taking a five-year view, however, I see a lot of potential.

A leader in tech solutions

Finally, check out Computacenter (LSE: CCC). It’s a leading global provider of IT solutions.

I see this company as a good ‘picks-and-shovels’ play on the tech boom. In the same way that those selling picks and shovels made a killing in the gold rush, this company should do well as businesses move to adopt technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity.

Note that this year, analysts expect the company’s revenue to rise about 10%. That’s a healthy level of top-line growth.

This stock currently trades on a P/E ratio of 14.3. That valuation seems very reasonable to me.

The yield is about 3%, so there’s potential for a decent amount of income too. Note that dividend coverage is very strong so we could see the payout increased over time.

Naturally, a slowdown in IT spending is a risk. Yet, with the world in the midst of a powerful digital revolution, I think this company is well placed for long-term growth.