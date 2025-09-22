Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 magnificent FTSE 250 stocks to consider for growth and dividends

3 magnificent FTSE 250 stocks to consider for growth and dividends

Edward Sheldon highlights three FTSE 250 stocks that have momentum and look capable of providing market-beating returns in the years ahead.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is throwing up some magnificent opportunities for investors right now. From financials to tech stocks, there are a lot of shares that are worth a closer look.

Here, I’m going to highlight three stocks in the index that appear to have the potential to generate both significant gains and income in the years ahead. In my view, all three are worth considering as long-term investments today.

A play on market volatility

First up, we have IG Group (LSE: IGG). It’s a provider of retail investment and trading platforms.

With the world’s financial markets continually experiencing bouts of volatility, this company has quite a bit of momentum right now. Recently, it reported a 12% increase in net trading revenue for the year ended 31 May 2025.

This doesn’t seem to be reflected in the company’s valuation, however. Currently, IG sports a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.3, which is really low relative to the growth.

Add in the fact that there’s a dividend yield of about 4.3% here, and I reckon there’s potential for attractive returns in the years ahead. Competition from rivals such as Trading 212 and eToro is a risk. However, weighing everything up, I like the set-up.

A niche financials play

Sticking with the financials sector, I also like the look of Pollen Street (LSE: POLN). I’ve been buying some shares in this company myself recently.

Pollen Street is an alternative investment manager that specialises in private equity and private credit solutions. And it’s growing at a rapid rate.

Last week, the company posted a 35% increase in assets under management for the first half of 2025. Management fees were up 79% year on year to £37.9m while earnings per share were up 25% to 46p.

Again though, this momentum doesn’t seem to be reflected in the valuation. At present, Pollen Street trades on a P/E ratio of just 11.6.

That’s a really attractive valuation, to my mind. What’s also attractive is the dividend yield, which currently stands at about 6%.

Of course, with this kind of company, a meltdown in the financial markets is a risk. Taking a five-year view, however, I see a lot of potential.

A leader in tech solutions

Finally, check out Computacenter (LSE: CCC). It’s a leading global provider of IT solutions.

I see this company as a good ‘picks-and-shovels’ play on the tech boom. In the same way that those selling picks and shovels made a killing in the gold rush, this company should do well as businesses move to adopt technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity.

Note that this year, analysts expect the company’s revenue to rise about 10%. That’s a healthy level of top-line growth.

This stock currently trades on a P/E ratio of 14.3. That valuation seems very reasonable to me.

The yield is about 3%, so there’s potential for a decent amount of income too. Note that dividend coverage is very strong so we could see the payout increased over time.

Naturally, a slowdown in IT spending is a risk. Yet, with the world in the midst of a powerful digital revolution, I think this company is well placed for long-term growth.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Pollen Street. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Computacenter Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, here’s how a stock market novice could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Does it take a lot of money to start buying shares? Not necessarily, as our writer explains. Here are some…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is 8% a realistic yield target for an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane likes the passive income potential of owning high-yield shares in his ISA. But can he realistically expect a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this Nasdaq-listed AI stock will one day be Europe’s first $1trn company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed European stock is right at the heart of the AI revolution. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon sees a…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sold this stock after a 3,890% rise! Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway knocked the ball out of the park by investing in this incredible growth stock 17 years…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Tesco shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

With analysts expecting annual dividend growth of around 7.5% on average over the next few years, are Tesco shares worth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A 6.7% yield and 41% underpriced to ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 gem after a major organisational streamlining?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has reorganised to focus on its most profitable assets to unlock additional shareholder value. And…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Up 30% in 6 months, have I missed the boat on Meta stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong move in Meta stock recently but explains why the valuation is reasonable and could indicate…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years, this legendary FTSE 100 stock will be trading at significantly higher levels

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has been a brilliant performer over the long term. And Edward Sheldon believes it can deliver substantial…

Read more »