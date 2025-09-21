You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

This unprofitable penny stock is up almost 400% this year! Did I miss the boat?

Penny stocks can be both thrilling and terrifying. One day they’re languishing at fractions of a penny, the next they’re surging hundreds of percent and grabbing headlines. This year, one AIM-listed energy firm has done just that. Borders & Southern Petroleum (LSE: BOR) has rocketed 388% in 2025 alone, despite having no revenue to its name.

That begs the question — is there more to come, or has the ship already left the harbour?

Speculative prospects

Borders & Southern’s a London-based independent oil and gas exploration company. Its flagship Darwin project, located in the Falkland Islands, has been the main driver of excitement. The firm’s extended its production licences to the end of 2026 and is now preparing to use a mobile offshore vessel for production, storage and offloading.

The goal is to bring the Darwin field into production once further appraisal drilling confirms its economic viability.

One thing that’s caught my eye is the level of insider confidence. Around 41% of outstanding shares are now owned by company executives. That’s not something I often see with AIM penny stocks, and it’s usually a sign that management genuinely believes in the firm’s prospects.

The financials, surprisingly, don’t look too bad either. The company has £237.5m in assets against only £943,000 in liabilities, suggesting a clean balance sheet. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.39 also implies the shares aren’t trading at a huge premium to their underlying value. Add in the £1.5m fundraising completed in late 2024, and the business has managed to buy itself more time to advance Darwin.

But here’s the catch: Borders & Southern has never made a profit. It reported a loss of £952,000 in FY 2024, continuing a long run of negative earnings since inception. For an oil explorer, that’s not unusual — but it does mean the company’s reliant on future fundraising to stay afloat.

If it fails to secure more capital, it may have to issue additional shares, diluting existing shareholders in the process. That’s a real risk investors need to weigh up before getting carried away by the soaring share price.

A worthwhile risk?

So is it worth considering? In my view, Borders & Southern sits firmly in the ‘high-risk, possible-high-reward’ category. Penny stocks like this can either go tenfold or collapse to zero. The Darwin project could transform the company into a serious producer, but the lack of current revenue means everything rests on successful appraisal drilling and eventual commercial production.

For an investor looking to spice up a portfolio with something speculative, this could be a stock to check out. But it should only ever be a tiny slice of a diversified portfolio. Personally, I prefer reliable dividend payers for long-term passive income.

For example, Pharos Energy and Enwell Energy are two penny stocks that might appeal to investors who’d prefer exposure to more established energy businesses. Both generate revenue and operate producing assets, giving them a steadier financial footing.

Still, I can’t deny the excitement that penny stocks like Borders & Southern bring to the market. After all, that’s what keeps the AIM index so fascinating.