Prediction: in 12 months the high-flying IAG share price could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones has done well out of the IAG share price, and would like to see it climb even higher. What will the next year bring for the FTSE 100 stock?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The IAG (LSE: IAG) share price has been flying in recent years, as it puts pandemic turbulence ever further behind it. Rising jet fuel costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine delayed the post-Covid recovery, but the momentum’s built steadily since.

Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group, to use its full name, are up 85% in the last 12 months and 260% over three years. Normally, after that kind of run, I’d expect the stock to look expensive. Yet it still has one of the lowest valuations in the FTSE 100, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.9. That’s barely half the index average of 15.

That discount shows investors remain cautious. The pandemic reminded everyone that airlines carry high fixed costs and are exposed to shocks beyond their control. Fuel costs, extreme weather, geopolitical conflict and natural disasters can hit performance without warning. Recessions and tariffs are other concerns, since they threaten both tourist and business demand. The lower P/E highlights those long-standing risks.

Profits climbing

Half-year numbers on 1 August showed revenue up 8% to €15.9bn, while operating profit before exceptional items jumped 43.5% to €1.88bn. It wasn’t long ago that debt threatened to overwhelm the company, but now it’s been cut to €5.46bn, while the market-cap’s up to £17.7bn.

Margins improved from 8.9% to 11.8%, thanks to tighter cost control and its transformation programme. Loyal shareholders are reaping the rewards, with €1.5bn in dividends and share buybacks this year.

Yet the shares have idled lately. One reason is that the company didn’t raise guidance in August, as hoped. Tariffs are a concern, as is the slowing US economy.

Forecasts and projections

Competition’s another risk. Airlines operate in a crowded market where ticket pricing pressure is intense. Even so, analysts reckon IAG’s earnings will grow by 4.7% a year through to 2027. Return on equity is forecast to hit 26.3% by then.

The US economy looks to be slowing, which could dent transatlantic travel. On the other hand, weaker growth may accelerate US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which could support shares with American exposure.

So what do the experts say? Consensus forecasts suggest IAG shares could hit 438.46p over the next 12 months, a rise of 14.3% from today’s 383.6p.

Investors can look forward to some dividends too, as the board revives shareholder payouts. The forecast yield for 2025 is 2.58%, which could lift the total return to 16.88%. That would turn a £10,000 investment into £11,688. It’s far from guaranteed, but it’s still a tempting figure. However, investors should also accept that growth is likely to be slower than it has been lately, a period when IAG’s been playing catch-up.

Long-term perspective

Airlines are volatile by nature, so investors should expect more turbulence along the way. Anyone who wants to invest in cyclical sectors like this one needs to accept that. Yet I think IAG remains worth considering today, particularly on such a low valuation.

Those nervous about current market conditions might prefer to wait for a dip before considering a purchase. We may not get one though. As always, the key is to take a long-term approach and ride out the short-term ups and downs.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

