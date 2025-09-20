Member Login
Here’s a 5-stock FTSE 250 portfolio to consider to target a £1k monthly passive income

Discover some of the FTSE 250’s highest-yielding dividend shares — including two top real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is the prime target for investors seeking dividends from UK shares. What gets less attention is the enormous passive income opportunities also on offer from FTSE 250 stocks.

The Footsie‘s appeal is obvious. It’s home to financially robust companies with diverse revenue streams and market-leading positions. With limited growth opportunities compared to mid- and small-cap shares — companies that make up a large portion of the FTSE 250 — they also have added scope to return money to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

But those neglecting the UK’s second-tier share index may be missing some excellent dividend opportunities. Indeed, at 3.4%, the FTSE 250 actually carries a higher forward dividend yield than the FTSE 100 right now.

Let me show you how investors could target a £1,000 passive income every month with a portfolio of mid-cap dividend shares.

Five top stocks

Some of the FTSE 250’s highest-yielding stocks are real estate investment trusts (REITs). This reflects sector rules that demand at least 90% of annual rental profits be returned to shareholders via dividends.

Supermarket Income REIT and Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) are a couple of such companies I’ve chosen for our example mini portfolio. Like any property stock, they are vulnerable to spikes in interest rates that depress asset values. But on balance, I think their focus on defensive sectors make them top dividend stocks to consider.

Primary Health rents out medical centres and GP surgeries, while Supermarket Income — you guessed it — operates a portfolio of food retail outlets. Dividends on both these shares sit at 7.8%.

Water supplier Pennon Group faces regulatory uncertainty, but again is a non-cyclical share famed for robust dividends. Its forward yield is 6.6%.

Pets at Home, which yields 5.8%, is more vulnerable to consumer spending patterns. But it’s well placed to capture long-term growth in UK pet ownership levels. And TBC Bank, while operating in a politically-volatile part of the world, has a strong record of earnings and dividend increases thanks to its focus on fast-growing Georgia. The yield here is 5.4%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

A dividend hero

Primary Health Properties’ excellent defensive qualities have made it one of the FTSE 250’s standout dividend growers. Cash rewards have risen every year since the mid-1990s.

FTSE 250 share PHP's dividend growth
Dividend growth since 2014. Source: Primary Health Properties

This REIT doesn’t only benefit from stable demand for healthcare services. A whopping 89% of its rents are also backed by government bodies, while contracts are linked to the rate of inflation, too.

Future profits could be vulnerable to changes in UK healthcare policy. But, in my opinion, the long-term opportunities outweigh this risk, as a booming elderly population boosts demand for medical centres.

Targeting a £1k income

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But a diversified mini portfolio like this can reduce the risk of dividend shocks and deliver a reliable passive income over time.

With an average 6.7% dividend yield, a £180,000 investment fund spread equally across these shares would yield a £1,000 monthly second income. That’s a lot of money on paper. But it could be achieved with a £500 monthly investment in under 16 years, based on an average yearly return of 8%.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pennon Group Plc, Pets At Home Group Plc, and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

