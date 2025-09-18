Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This forgotten FTSE 250 defence stock trails Babcock and BAE Systems shares. Time to consider buying?

This forgotten FTSE 250 defence stock trails Babcock and BAE Systems shares. Time to consider buying?

Defence shares have been rising across the board but some have been rising faster than others. Harvey Jones thinks this FTSE 250 stock could play catch-up.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) shares have soared. But now I’m switching my attention to a FTSE 250 stock in the defence sector that may have more scope for growth.

This isn’t to slight BAE. Its shares are up 55% over the last 12 months and an incredible 270% across five years. The FTSE 100 defence and aerospace giant has thrived as global tensions escalate.

The group’s Q1 results, released on 30 July, were strong with sales climbing 11% to £14.6bn and full-year guidance upgraded. The order intake slipped slightly, but the backlog remains enormous at £75.4bn, which gives plenty of visibility.

It’s not cheap though. BAE Systems trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. That reflects the strength of its investment case, but also leaves little room for disappointment if results soften. I already hold BAE shares in my Self–Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), but won’t buy more at these levels.

Babcock still soaring too

Another FTSE 100 defence stock, Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB), has also been on a tear. Full-year results, published on 25 June, showed revenue rising 10% to £4.83bn with operating profit leaping 34% to £362.9m. Its contract backlog stands at £10.4bn, and management treated investors to a £200m share buyback.

Babcock builds Type-31 frigates, among other weaponry, and was lifted further on 1 September when Norway unveiled a £10bn order for UK-built warships, with similar moves expected from Denmark and Sweden.

The Babcock share price has even beaten BAE. It’s surged 155% over 12 months and 480% across five years.

Again, a toppy P/E of 23.5 suggests the big gains may already have been made. With a market-cap of £6bn, it’s turning into a heavyweight.

QinetiQ Group offers room to grow

That brings me to FTSE 250-listed QinetiQ Group (LSE: QQ), which specialising in high-tech defence kit such as weapons sensors, robotic systems, cyber defences and port security. With a market-cap of £2.75bn, it’s a relative minnow, but that also gives it room to grow.

Performance has been less than spectacular than the other two. The QinetiQ share price is up just under 14% in a year and 90% over five.

On 17 July, management reiterated full-year 2025 targets of about 3% organic revenue growth, 11% margins, and 15%-20% earnings per share growth.

QinetiQ recently signed a £1.5bn five-year extension to its long-term partnering agreement with the UK government, along with £110m of contracts in intelligence, plus US Navy and Air Force deals. It also boasts a record order backlog, currently around £5bn.

Top defensive investment?

The valuation looks reasonable too. Its P/E of 19.4 is cheaper than BAE or Babcock. My fellow Fool writer Simon Watkins has noted that QinetiQ also looks undervalued on a price-to-book basis. It stands at 4.1, against BAE Systems at 4.8 and Babcock at 8.4.

Yet analysts aren’t expecting fireworks. The consensus one-year share price target at 551.5p, suggesting an 8.3% uplift from today’s 509p.

There are risks. Any serious fault in its systems could hit earnings and reputation. And easing geopolitical tensions could dampen demand.

I already hold BAE and I’ve been wary of chasing Babcock higher after its blistering rally. QinetiQ looks more reasonably priced. I think investors might consider buying at today’s level.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in just 12 months Aviva and Tesco shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails a strong performance from both Aviva and Tesco shares, but questions whether these FTSE 100 stocks can…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

| Alan Oscroft

Double-digit dividend yields from these depressed UK shares aren't guaranteed. But they're big enough to be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt cheap BT share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run, the BT share price still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. But can the FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 5 investment trusts yield over 5%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of investment trusts that each have a dividend yield north of 5%. So what…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is now just the right time to consider Wizz Air that’s 74% below fair value with its share price down 30% from March?

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price is still down from the continued grounding of some of its planes, but a ratings upgrade…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With a pivot to Europe away from the UK, are shares in this FTSE 250 smart travel tech firm about to soar?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 AI-driven travel giant is refocusing on the huge, liberalised European market as the UK centralises its own,…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 overlooked small-caps paying juicy dividends for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at three small-cap UK shares with attractive dividend yields. Could these overlooked names help build a reliable…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

As the Next share price dips on H1 results, is it a chance to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Next share price has had a strong few years, but the company just cautioned us about the outlook for…

Read more »