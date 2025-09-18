Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

Double-digit dividend yields from these depressed UK shares aren’t guaranteed. But they’re big enough to be worth a closer look.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

RWS Holdings (LSE: RWS) is a UK share with a £329m market-cap and an 88.5p share price. And its dividend yield is forecast at a whopping 14%.

That can mean the market expects trouble. And looking back over the past five years, we see RWS down a painful 85%. Is this a recovery opportunity, and can the dividend hold up? Let’s take a look.

AI competitive

RWS is in the language translation and support business. That should be sewn up by computers and artificial intelligence (AI), we might think. But there’s a specialisation here in legal, financial, and drug trial documentation. You can’t just take whatever your AI chatbot says and hope for the best — not if you don’t want a whole load of legal risk.

RWS is getting in on AI developments too. And I see a solid opportunity for a combination of its experience and expertise alongside AI automated tools.

But short-term demand has been weak, and RWS posted a 60% drop in first-half adjusted earnings per share in June. The company kept is interim dividend at 2.45p suggesting confidence. And CEO Ben Faes sounded convinced that a technology-led approach will pay off.

My big problem is forecasts show earnings failing to cover the dividend in the next couple of years. So there has to be a chance of a cut. I like the long-term dividend prospects for RWS, but I think investors should consider holding back to see how the next 12-24 months go.

Fund management

The forecast dividend yield at my second pick, AIM-listed Premier Miton Group (LSE: PMI), stands bang on 10%. This also looks like something of a recovery candidate after a several years of profit weakness — and a five-year share price fall of 38%, to 60.3p.

Premier Miton is in the investment management business, which can be very cyclical. And we already see forecasts indicating strong earnings per share (EPS) growth after a low point this year. They see a 3.5-fold EPS rise between 2024 and 2027.

But the same problem raises its head. Those forecast earnings again won’t cover the predicted dividend — expected to remain constant at 6p per share. At least in this case, the company has net cash on its books — £31.2m at 31 March, and forecast to continue about the same.

Keep up the payments?

So I see a good chance the company can afford to keep its dividend going while it awaits the hoped-for uptick in the investment business. That is, unless the board changes its cash-allocation priorities.

And there’s one other risk. Premier Miton is only small, with a market-cap of just £95m. So I see it at a disadvantage to the bigger players in the business. They have the clout to see it through tough times with less pain. And I reckon they’re more likely to retain investor confidence, and win them back, than the small fish in the pond.

Still, I see a strong chance 2025 could mark the turning point. And I rate this one to consider for a longer-term recovery. Eyes peeled for the final dividend.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in just 12 months Aviva and Tesco shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails a strong performance from both Aviva and Tesco shares, but questions whether these FTSE 100 stocks can…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt cheap BT share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run, the BT share price still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. But can the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This forgotten FTSE 250 defence stock trails Babcock and BAE Systems shares. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Defence shares have been rising across the board but some have been rising faster than others. Harvey Jones thinks this…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 5 investment trusts yield over 5%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of investment trusts that each have a dividend yield north of 5%. So what…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is now just the right time to consider Wizz Air that’s 74% below fair value with its share price down 30% from March?

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price is still down from the continued grounding of some of its planes, but a ratings upgrade…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

With a pivot to Europe away from the UK, are shares in this FTSE 250 smart travel tech firm about to soar?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 AI-driven travel giant is refocusing on the huge, liberalised European market as the UK centralises its own,…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 overlooked small-caps paying juicy dividends for a second income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at three small-cap UK shares with attractive dividend yields. Could these overlooked names help build a reliable…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

As the Next share price dips on H1 results, is it a chance to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Next share price has had a strong few years, but the company just cautioned us about the outlook for…

Read more »