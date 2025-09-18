Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Down 40% but with a juicy dividend forecast, this income stock is tempting

Down 40% but with a juicy dividend forecast, this income stock is tempting

Jon Smith wonders whether it’s worth the risk to buy a stock with an attractive dividend forecast despite the recent share price fall.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The current average dividend yield of the FTSE 250 is 3.37%. Within the index, some members have a higher yield. By taking into account the divided forecast for the coming years, an investor can try to find some good income stocks. However, any yield inflated by a falling share price needs to be treated with caution.

The key points

I’ve come across Workspace Group (LSE:WKP), a FTSE 250 stock. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is focused on commercial property for small and medium-sized enterprises, mainly in Greater London.

The stock is down 40% over the past year with a dividend yield of 7.31%. Part of the reason for the share price fall comes from a decline in occupancy. Back in June, it reported that occupancy slid from 88% to 83% year on year. Many tenants are downsizing or uncertain, often driven by hybrid working models.

Further, with interest rates remaining higher than expected, it has put pressure on property valuations. The higher cost of borrowing makes it harder for potential buyers to support the market, acting to reduce the value of the properties in the portfolio of Workspace.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Income potential is still strong

The REIT typically pays two dividends a year. Over the past year, this has been 9.40p and 19p, totalling 28.4p. When using the current share price of 388p, we derive the yield of 7.31%.

It’s important to note that despite the business struggles, the dividend cover is 1.2. This means the current earnings per share fully cover the dividend payments, with an excess when the number is above one. Therefore, I don’t see any immediate pressure of it being cut.

Looking forward, analysts expect the dividend to rise for a total in 2026 of 29.15p, with 29.60p in 2027. In theory, if the share price remained the same, this could translate to a yield of 7.62%. This would be over double the current index yield for the FTSE 250.

Of course, these expectations are subjective. A lot can change in the coming couple of years that could either decrease or increase the dividend per share.

Cautiously optimistic

If the dividend is stable, the main risk going forward is a further share price fall. This could wipe out the benfits of the income, and could be seen if commercial property continues in its rut. However, I have a slightly contrarian view that more companies will be pushing for people to come back to an office, even smaller businesses. If the UK continues to have unemployment rising, those who have a job will be keener to show their face and prove their worth.

As a result, I think the company could have weathered the worst of the storm here. Don’t get me wrong, this is a high-risk stock for consideration. It’s not suitable for everyone. But I’m seriosuly thinking about allocating a small amount of money to the stock for the income benefits.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Interest rates and the FTSE 100: how are markets affected?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer takes a look at how global interest rate decisions are affecting the share prices of various stocks on…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares priced at under £1 offer huge 10%+ dividends

| Alan Oscroft

Double-digit dividend yields from these depressed UK shares aren't guaranteed. But they're big enough to be worth a closer look.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

These 5 investment trusts yield over 5%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of investment trusts that each have a dividend yield north of 5%. So what…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

A 9.7% dividend yield, but I’m avoiding Taylor Wimpey shares like the plague

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie examines some of the challenges facing Taylor Wimpey and why he's giving its shares a wide berth at…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Dividend Shares

This FTSE 100 stock has a 9.6% dividend yield forecast for the coming years

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a large-cap FTSE 100 company with a high dividend yield and a forecast that made him sit…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Diageo shares through to 2028

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are expecting some pretty impressive dividend growth from Barclays shares over the next couple of years. But are those…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing Articles

Down 21%, this FTSE 100 income stock offers a 7.4% dividend yield for investors!

| James Beard

This unloved income stock offers one of the highest yields on the FTSE 100. But with a falling share price,…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts with high dividend yields to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

Buying shares in collective investments with high dividend yields can be a good way to help finance our long-term income…

Read more »