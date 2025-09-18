As Elon Musk buys Tesla stock, should I?

The boss of Tesla has recently spent over $1bn buying Tesla stock. Our writer wonders whether he ought to make a far more modest investment himself.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Spending close to $1bn on shares in a single company is far from what most investors are used to. However, that is what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) boss Elon Musk recently did. With the company’s leader spending a lot of money picking up more Tesla stock, could now be the time to add the company to my own portfolio?

Different investors can have different objectives

Musk has become the world’s richest man through a series of smart business and investment decisions, so clearly he knows a thing or two about how to deploy his capital.

I often pay attention to directors’ dealings in shares. Sometimes, when directors spend heavily on shares, it can indicate confidence in a company’s prospects. When they are selling shares hand over fist, it can indicate that they see reasons to be concerned about the current valuation.

That is not always the case, though. Directors are like the rest of us – they can buy or sell for a wide variety of reasons.

Maybe they urgently need money. Perhaps they need to settle a tax demand. Sometimes they are misguided about the prospects for the business. Occasionally they can miss something that seems obvious to third-party investors.

Not only that, but their objectives when investing and circle of competence may be totally different to mine.

So I look at directors’ dealings in case something pops up that I think merits further investigation. But I do not simply buy (or sell) shares purely because a company director has. That applies to Tesla stock, as well as any other firm.

I don’t see the value

Still, Musk – and many other investors – must have some reasons for investing in Tesla stock even at its current price. After all, the Tesla share price is 87% higher than it was just a year ago.

Tesla has a number of opportunities that could potentially grow into sizeable businesses over time. One is its power generation and storage arm. That is already a big business, with second quarter revenue coming in at $2.8bn.

That was actually 7% below the equivalent number for the same quarter last year, but the long-term story here feels like one of growth. The company has installed a large number of power storage products already and can benefit in future from its installed base as well as hopefully from new customers.

Tesla has also been trialling its self-driving taxis this year, another potential growth driver. Robotics may also be a future growth area for the company thanks to its Optimus product.

Lots to prove — and a dizzying price tag

But, aside from power generation and storage, these feel more like business ideas in trial than actual businesses right now.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s electric vehicle sales volumes have tumbled so far this year.

Combined with pricing pressure due to competition, that could see revenues for the car business fall. Those pricing pressures, as well as the end of certain tax credits in the US, might both hurt Tesla’s profitability.

Yet, with its $1.3trn market capitalisation ,Tesla stock sells for 247 times earnings.

That looks absurdly expensive to me given the risks the company is facing. I have no plans to buy Tesla stock.