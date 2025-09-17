Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5k in savings? Here’s how that could ultimately produce a £1,354 annual second income!

£5k in savings? Here’s how that could ultimately produce a £1,354 annual second income!

Christopher Ruane looks at how putting £5,000 into a portfolio of carefully-chosen dividend shares could produce a long-term second income.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One old, simple technique that many people use to build a second income does not involve doing any more work each week. Instead, it is putting money into shares they hope will pay them dividends.

With a long-term mindset when it comes to income investing and £5k to spare, here is how someone could get going with that approach today.

Uncomplicated and potentially lucrative

Some shares pay dividends and some do not. It depends on whether the company has spare cash and a willingness to pay. This means that even a past or current payer can stop at any time. It therefore makes sense to spread the money across a few different shares. And £5k is enough for that.

Another important point, as with any investing, is to choose carefully when deciding what to buy. Imagine investing at a 7% dividend yield (meaning for every pound invested today, 7p is earned in dividends each year) for 20 years, and reinvesting those dividends. After 20 years, the portfolio ought to have grown to a size that a 7% yield would mean £1,354 of second income annually.

Choosing the right shares to buy

Another important element of this approach – and any investing – is deciding what to buy.

With second income as the objective, it might be tempting simply to zoom in on shares that offer large dividends. But remember – dividends are never guaranteed. On top of that, even if a share pays large dividends, if the price goes down enough during the period of ownership, it could end up being a bad investment.

So it is doubly important when thinking about overall return to assess the quality of a business and the potential value offered (or not) by its current share price.

Another factor that can eat into total returns is dealing costs such as fees and commissions. So it is worth taking time to choose the right share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA or share-dealing app.

One share to consider

One of the income shares I think it I worth investors considering is FTSE 100 financial services firm Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The company has a large customer base, partly thanks to its strong, long-established brand. But it also reflects the fact that Legal & General has focused on a market that is both resilient and has high demand, namely retirement-linked products.

Legal & General has raised its dividend per share annually since a cut during the 2008 financial crisis, except for one year during the pandemic when it held it flat. The current yield is 9%, well above the 7% target I mentioned above.

It aims to keep growing the dividend per share annually. The sale of a large US business should boost its spare cash, but at the expense of profits from that unit over the long term. A severe market downturn could also lead to policyholders withdrawing funds, hurting profits.

Over the long run though, I like the second income prospects offered by Legal & General shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

These 2 UK stocks turned £10k into £50,000 in 10 years. Here’s their secret

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by two UK stocks that have delivered a 400%+ total return over the last 10 years.…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will an expected interest rate cut lead to a melt-up in the stock market?

| Andrew Mackie

With the US stock market at record highs and with investors so complacent, this Fool explains why he is not…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

This AI growth stock has a P/E ratio of 181. And I’m a buyer!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This growth stock looks very expensive using traditional valuation metrics. However, Edward Sheldon believes that it can still generate strong…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 55% this year, is AI stock Broadcom the next Nvidia?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has produced life-changing returns for many investors in recent years. Is rival Broadcom now about to do the…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,750 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a high and rising passive income from a balanced portfolio of top FTSE…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 250 stock has 10x the gains of the index in the past year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that has smashed the broader index performance, with momentum now that could…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 24% in 6 months, this is the best-performing fund in my SIPP in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has a large position in this actively-managed fund within his SIPP. And this year, it has generated strong…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This is how much dividend income I could make from another £10,000 invested in Aviva shares

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have consistently paid high dividends in the past few years that generate significant passive income – and they…

Read more »