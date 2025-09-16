Thinking of starting in high-yield dividend investing today? Take a look at these whopping double-digit yields from the FTSE 250.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

These FTSE 250 dividend stocks offer huge 10%+ yields. Can we afford to miss them?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250 is packed with terrific high dividends right now, with eight on forecast yields of more than 10%. Here they are…

Stock Forecast yield Market cap Recent share price 12-month change NextEnergy

Solar Fund 13.1% £380m 65.1p -18% SDCL Efficiency

Income (LSE: SEIT) 11.5% £605m 55.9p -14% Foresight Environmental

Infrastructure 10.6% £469m 74.3p -22% Energean

(LSE: ENOG) 10.4% £1.56b 848p -10% Renewables

Infrastructure 10.3% £1.81b 73.2p -15% Bluefield Solar

Income Fund 10.2% £515m 87.0p -17% Foresight

Solar Fund 10.2% £440m 79.5p -16% Ashmore

Group 10.1% £1.10b 168p -12% Sources: dividenddata, Yahoo

One thing is clear. Those cracking dividend yields have been pushed up by falling share prices — just look at the 12-month change column in the table.

I think there’s a good chance the market has got it wrong here. And if these dividends keep going for another year or two, we might be looking at a list of top recovery candidates.

So what should we do about these depressed stocks today? Let’s look at two from the table.

Renewable energy

Renewable energy is somewhat out of favour as the world — especially the US — backtracks on previous targets. And my pick, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust, invests in energy-efficient projects globally — including North America.

At full-year results time in June, CEO Jonathan Maxwell spoke of “global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.” But he added that the company’s assets “delivered growing operational performance, in line with expectations, to fully cover dividends.”

Chair Tony Roper said the board is “frustrated that our share price has drifted down and our shares continue to trade at a material discount to NAV per share.” And the company is considering “strategic options to deliver value.”

The discount? At the time, the trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share stood at 90.6p. So for 55.9p per share we can buy 90.6p in renewable energy assets — that’s a whopping 38% discount.

Oil and gas

Seeing Energean in the list surprised me, as it’s a nicely profitable oil and gas producer. It operates in the Eastern Mediterranean region, including Egypt, Israel… and not far from Iran. Oh, maybe it’s not such a big surprise.

Still, Energean is functioning fine — fingers crossed. In the first half, reported 11 September, the company posted a 24% rise in profit after tax with earnings per share up 25%. CEO Mathios Rigas said that “we are therefore pleased to declare our regular quarterly dividend.”

He also told us the company had “secured over $4bn in new, long-term gas contracts that brings the total value of contracted gas to around $20bn for the next 20 years.“

Forecasts put Energean on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 5.2.

Time to buy?

Here we have two companies that are doing fine operationally and look good value on that. But each faces significant geopolitical risk.

I reckon investors who can handle that and look for longer-term dividend opportunities might do well to consider both. Together they might even make a nice hedge in the renewables versus hydrocarbons divide.