Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: over the next 5 years, this investment trust could smash the FTSE 100

Prediction: over the next 5 years, this investment trust could smash the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. But Edward Sheldon expects this investment trust to deliver much bigger gains.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the next five years, I expect the FTSE 100 index to return around 6%-7% a year on average (including dividends). That’s roughly in line with the return the index has delivered over the last 20 years.

Now, 6%-7%’s a solid return. However, taking a five-year view, I see far more potential in certain global equity products.

A product for the digital revolution

One such product is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). It’s a growth-focused investment trust that offers exposure to themes like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, FinTech, and e-commerce.

Managed by tech experts at Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford, the trust has a great long-term track record. Over the last 10 years, its share price has risen about 340%, which translates to a return of about 16% a year.

Holdings with potential

Holdings in indexes and funds change over time. But when I look at the top holdings here versus those in the Footsie, and think about where the world’s heading, I just see so much more investment potential in this product.

In the table below, I’ve put the top five holdings for both Scottish Mortgage and the FTSE 100 as of the end of August.

Scottish Mortgage FTSE 100
SpaceXAstraZeneca
MercadoLibreHSBC
AmazonShell
TSMCUnilever
Meta PlatformsRolls-Royce 

Looking at Scottish Mortgage’s top holdings, I see a ton of long-term growth potential.

SpaceX is the largest space satellite company in the world. When it goes public, I expect its valuation to soar.

MercadoLibre is the largest online shopping business in Latin America. Last year, its revenue grew 38%.

Amazon is a leader in e-commerce, cloud computing, AI, and digital advertising. I expect this company to get much bigger in the years ahead (it’s one of my largest individual stock holdings).

TSMC is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world. It looks set to play a major role in the tech revolution since all electronic devices need chips.

Finally, Meta’s a leader in the social media space. And it has big plans when it comes to AI.

Looking at the top five Footsie constituents, they’re not bad companies. I just don’t see the same amount of growth potential taking a five-year view.

It’s worth noting that Scottish Mortgage is also invested in tons of other high-growth companies. Examples include Snowflake, ASML, and Roblox.

Given its holdings, I believe it’s far more well suited to the direction the world’s heading in (ie more digital). So I expect it to outperform the FTSE 100 by a wide margin over the next five years.

The risks

Of course, it may not outperform the index. The thing about disruptive tech stocks is that they tend to race up as investors get excited about the future and then pull back sharply every now and then. We saw this in 2022.

If we get another major downturn in tech in the years ahead, the trust may not end up outperforming the index.

Putting Scottish Mortgage up against the Footsie however, my money’s on the investment trust. It’s one of my largest fund holdings and I think it’s worth considering as a long-term investment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Amazon, Snowflake, Unilever, and ASML. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, AstraZeneca Plc, HSBC Holdings, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Roblox, Rolls-Royce Plc, Snowflake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Unilever. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy AI winners Broadcom and Oracle for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon owns a lot of great AI stocks in his ISA. But he doesn’t own Broadcom or Oracle, which…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Elon Musk buys $1bn worth of Tesla stock! Time to join in?

| Ben McPoland

Unfortunately, I don't have a spare billion to invest in Tesla stock. But should I take a smaller stake in…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing For Beginners

2 UK stocks I’m watching as President Trump visits this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up some of the main sectors and UK stocks that could be in focus this week as…

Read more »

lng tanker
Investing Articles

Are BP shares fairly priced in a world of increasing instability and deglobalisation?

| Andrew Mackie

BP shares have been a perennial underperformer, but with a new strategy and robust future energy demand, this Fool remains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 dividend stocks offer huge 10%+ yields. Can we afford to miss them?

| Alan Oscroft

Thinking of starting in high-yield dividend investing today? Take a look at these whopping double-digit yields from the FTSE 250.

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some simple sums to show how share price growth and reinvested dividends can generate a healthy second…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 5-year high, IAG’s share price still looks 66% under its fair value to me!

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price has risen a lot this year, but this doesn’t mean it can’t rise further. In fact, the…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m SIPP by growing contributions over time

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie crunches the number and constructs a tiered-increase in SIPP contributions over a working career, starting with just £10…

Read more »