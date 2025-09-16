Member Login
Is it too late to buy AI winners Broadcom and Oracle for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Is it too late to buy AI winners Broadcom and Oracle for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Edward Sheldon owns a lot of great AI stocks in his ISA. But he doesn’t own Broadcom or Oracle, which are both flying right now.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are two of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the market right now. This month, both have soared on the back of spectacular results. Now, I own a lot of AI stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA but, annoyingly, I don't own these two. Is it too late to buy them?

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are two of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the market right now. This month, both have soared on the back of spectacular results. Now, I own a lot of AI stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA but, annoyingly, I don’t own these two. Is it too late to buy them?

Broadcom now has four large AI customers

Starting with Broadcom, it delivered some incredible guidance recently. Thanks to high demand for its custom AI chips (XPUs), it now expects AI revenues to be up more than 60% next financial year (starting November).

It now has four major customers for its XPUs. These are believed to be Google, Meta Platforms, Bytedance, and OpenAI.

Taking a long-term view, I think this company’s revenues and earnings could rise materially from here. Not only could it sign more customers for its XPUs but it could see increased spending from the existing four.

It’s worth noting that on the recent earnings call, CEO Hock Tan said that he expects spending on XPUs by his customers to eventually exceed spending on GPUs made by the likes of Nvidia. That’s exciting.

Looking at the share price and valuation however, I’m not in a rush to buy the stock at current levels. Recently, the share price has gone a little exponential, and that turns me off.

As for the valuation, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s about 40. That’s not outrageous but it doesn’t leave any room for a setback (eg a slowdown in AI spending from customers or the loss of a major customer).

Note that the average price target is $360, slightly below where the share price is now.

Given this set-up, I’m going to keep the stock on my watchlist for now. If it was to pull back by 20% or so, I could be tempted to have a nibble.

Oracle is seeing huge demand

Turning to Oracle, which runs data centres powered by Nvidia GPUs, it’s quite a similar set-up. Recent guidance was incredible.

For the current financial year (ending 31 May), Oracle now expects $18bn in Cloud Infrastructure revenue, 77% higher than the figure last year. Looking further out, it expects revenue of $32bn, $73bn, $114bn, and $144bn over the subsequent four years.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) – a measure of contracted revenue that hasn’t yet been recognised – soared to $455bn, up 359% from a year earlier. These are phenomenal growth projections.

I think buying the stock for my portfolio here could be a little risky however. Recently, the share price has gone vertical.

Meanwhile, the valuation’s now quite high – currently the forward-looking P/E ratio is 44. Again, that doesn’t leave any room for a slowdown in AI spending.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that a lot of Wall Street analysts do believe that the stock can go higher. Since the recent results, many have raised their price targets to $400, which is around 33% above the current share price.

I’d rather buy at a lower valuation however. So for now, I’m going to keep the stock on my watchlist and focus on other opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Oracle. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

