How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a £1,000 monthly income?

A Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the best ways for UK investors to build long-term wealth. It doesn’t offer upfront tax relief like a pension, but all capital growth and dividends are free from tax for life, which is a major benefit.

Investors can put in up to £20,000 each year. So how much would need to be invested to generate a tax-free £12,000 annual income, or £1,000 a month, in later life?

Crunching the numbers

The 4% rule is often used as a guide. It suggests that if investors draw down 4% of their pot each year, it should last for life. That means a £12,000 income would require a £300,000 ISA.

That sounds daunting, but over 30 years it’s more achievable than it looks. Someone investing just under £250 a month at an average return of 7% could get there. That shows the power of compounding, where share price growth and reinvested dividends build on themselves year after year. As ever, it pays to start early – and throw in lump sums whenever possible.

Investors can achieve those returns by holding a spread of quality shares, ideally across a portfolio of around 15 or 20 companies. Some will disappoint, others will deliver better than expected, but over time the mix should even out.

Imperial Brands for income and growth

One stock that’s done really well is Imperial Brands Group (LSE: IMB). This is a cigarette maker, which means it won’t be to everybody’s tastes. I don’t personally invest in the sector, yet I can’t deny that big tobacco has been an extraordinary source of both dividend income and share price growth.

The Imperial Brands share price is up 41% over the last year and 128% over five years, with dividends on top. At points, the stock has yielded as much as 8% a year. Today it sits just above 5%, still well ahead of the FTSE 100 average of around 3.5%.

Smoking kills but that doesn’t stop the world from smoking five trillion cigarettes a year, while companies are also pushing newer products such as vapes and heated tobacco. These alternatives may bring their own health issues, just as the old nicotine delivery system did, firing up regulators. Another unknown is whether appetite suppressants like Wegovy and Ozempic could curb the desire to smoke. Even so, the addictive nature of nicotine continues to underpin cash flows.

Building a lasting retirement pot

Regulation is always a risk, as are changing consumer habits, but Imperial Brands has shown it can keep rewarding shareholders. Investors might consider buying tobacco stocks if they can live with the ethical questions, but there are plenty of top FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 income stocks if they don’t.

A portfolio built from a mix of dividend-payers and growth stocks, held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, can spread risk and with luck, compound into a substantial retirement pot. Starting early helps. However, ambitious the second income goal, there’s no time to lose.