Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Following solid H1 results, is it time for me to buy this 10.4%-yielding passive income star?

Following solid H1 results, is it time for me to buy this 10.4%-yielding passive income star?

This FTSE firm pays very high dividends that can generate an enormous passive income over time and looks significantly underpriced to its fair value as well.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Energean (LSE: ENOG) currently generates one of the highest passive income return rates of any major FTSE index. Last year’s $1.20 (89p) dividend on the present share price of £8.58 gives a yield of 10.4%.

This compares to the current average FTSE 100 dividend yield of just 3.4% and the FTSE 250’s 3.3%. It is also more than double the ‘risk-free rate’ (the UK 10-year government bond yield) of 4.6%.

Moreover, analysts forecast that the oil and gas firm’s dividend yield will stay the same this year. In each of the next two years, it is projected to rise and hold around 11%.

How much passive income can be made?

On the current 10.4% yield, a £10,000 investment would make me £1,040 in first-year dividends. This would increase to £10,400 over 10 years on the same average rate and to £31,200 after 30 years.

This is a lot more than can be made from even the risk-free rate or from any regular savings account. However, it could be far greater if the standard investment practice of dividend compounding were used.

This simply involves reinvesting the dividends paid by a stock straight back into it. It is a similar concept to leaving interest to accrue in a savings account.

Using this method would generate £18,166 of dividends after 10 years, rather than £10,400. And after 30 years on the same basis this would increase to £213,440, not £31,200.

Including my initial £10,000 investment and the total value of my Energean holding would be £223,440 by then. And this would deliver a yearly passive income to me of £23,238!

How are its earnings prospects?

The key factor that supports dividend gains (and share price rises) over time is a firm’s earnings (profits).

A risk to Energean’s is any sustained bearish trend in oil and gas prices. That said, the demand side for energy looks to be strengthening, along with the economic prospects of the world’s largest energy importer, China. And the supply side looks like it may weaken, given the current ramping up of sanctions on Russia, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela. These factors should support energy prices.

Indeed, analysts forecast that Energean’s earnings will grow by a stunning 39% a year to end-2027. Moreover, its 11 September H1 2025 results showed profit after tax jumping 24% to $110m. Cash flow from operating activities rose 5% to $555m. And the interim dividend remained at 60 cents.

A share price bonus too?

My overriding concern in a dividend stock is that these payouts keep generating a high yield. But a rise in the share price is also welcome, of course, in case I want to sell the stock.

Its high earnings growth prospects should power Energean’s share price higher (as well as its dividend) but by how much? In my experience, the discounted cash flow method is the best way for finding this out. It pinpoints where any stock should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Energean’s case, it shows the shares are 37% undervalued at their current £8.58 price. Therefore, their fair value is £13.62.

Given its high earnings growth forecasts, ultra-high yield, and significant undervaluation I will buy the stock very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy AI winners Broadcom and Oracle for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon owns a lot of great AI stocks in his ISA. But he doesn’t own Broadcom or Oracle, which…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Elon Musk buys $1bn worth of Tesla stock! Time to join in?

| Ben McPoland

Unfortunately, I don't have a spare billion to invest in Tesla stock. But should I take a smaller stake in…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing For Beginners

2 UK stocks I’m watching as President Trump visits this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up some of the main sectors and UK stocks that could be in focus this week as…

Read more »

lng tanker
Investing Articles

Are BP shares fairly priced in a world of increasing instability and deglobalisation?

| Andrew Mackie

BP shares have been a perennial underperformer, but with a new strategy and robust future energy demand, this Fool remains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 dividend stocks offer huge 10%+ yields. Can we afford to miss them?

| Alan Oscroft

Thinking of starting in high-yield dividend investing today? Take a look at these whopping double-digit yields from the FTSE 250.

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: over the next 5 years, this investment trust could smash the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. But Edward Sheldon expects this investment trust to deliver…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some simple sums to show how share price growth and reinvested dividends can generate a healthy second…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around a 5-year high, IAG’s share price still looks 66% under its fair value to me!

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price has risen a lot this year, but this doesn’t mean it can’t rise further. In fact, the…

Read more »