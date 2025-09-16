Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 UK stocks I'm watching as President Trump visits this week

2 UK stocks I’m watching as President Trump visits this week

Jon Smith flags up some of the main sectors and UK stocks that could be in focus this week as President Trump visits the UK.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

US President Trump is due to arrive in the UK today (16 September) as part of a visit that will see him cover a variety of topics. A clear one is business and trade, so I expect some UK stocks to be sensitive to comments and trade deals being announced over the course of the week. Based on the sectors likely to be in focus, here are a couple of stocks I’m keeping a close eye on.

Anticipation around energy

First up is Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR), a stock that’s up 129% over the last year. The UK and US are reportedly due to sign a nuclear power cooperation deal. As part of this, it’ll accelerate investment in advanced modular nuclear reactors (AMRs) and small modular reactors (SMRs). When I consider stocks that could benefit from this, Rolls-Royce comes immediately to mind.

The business is a key UK player in SMR development, an area in which it has been investing heavily recently. In the latest half-year report, it was specifically called out, saying that “Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as the sole provider of the UK’s first small modular reactor programme. We expect Rolls-Royce SMR to be profitable and free cash flow positive by 2030.”

So if this deal gets inked, the regulatory cooperation, ease of licensing, and fresh investment could be huge. As a result, it could see the stock rally as investors consider the financial benefits for the company.

Of course, any such excitement needs to be tempered. If the announcements are more symbolic than substantive (such as long-term pledges versus immediate contracts), then it could be underwhelming. Further, at the divisional level, civil aerospace is still a much larger component of revenue and profit than SMR, so this needs to be taken into consideration.

Interest in AI

AI is another area that I expect news to come from, especially with recent news that Nvidia and OpenAI are looking to invest in UK data centres. If the President pushes this on his visit, I can see some UK stocks benefiting from this, such as Ocado (LSE:OCDO).

The application might not sound immediately clear, but stay with me. Ocado runs highly automated fulfilment centres, with thousands of robots moving groceries in tightly packed grids. AI algorithms coordinate traffic, routes, and stock management. It licenses out its AI-driven logistics platform to other parties as well.

As governments and companies invest in AI, there’s an increased appetite for automation in supply chains. If the US and UK invest together in AI and adoption increases, I’d expect higher interest in Ocado’s systems. This could result in new orders along with accelerated rollouts of pending centres.

Ocado’s AI-enhanced automation gives it a competitive advantage in reducing costs. If AI adoption is politically or financially incentivised, its model looks even more attractive.

Of course, there are risks with Ocado, as the stock is down 25% over the past year. Although it’s growing, the business continues to post losses. This is something that will worry some investors.

I’ve got both stocks on my watchlist and will consider buying them if it looks like they could materially benefit from anything announced later this week.


Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

