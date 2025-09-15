Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » By 2026, the Barclays share price could turn £5,000 into…

By 2026, the Barclays share price could turn £5,000 into…

After rising by over 70% in 12 months, the Barclays share price has already transformed £5,000 into almost £9,000. But can it do it again?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has been on a bit of a rampage over the last 12 months. Higher interest rates combined with strong financial market performance have created welcome tailwinds across the business. And the impact of this has been reflected both on the income statements and in the share price.

In fact, since September last year, Barclays shares are up 72%. And for investors who’ve been reinvesting the dividends along the way, the total return has been closer to 76%. That’s enough to turn a single lump sum investment of £5,000 into £8,800.

Of course, not everyone was so fortunate to buy shares in 2024. So the question now becomes, can the Barclays share price continue to climb into 2026 and beyond? Let’s see what the experts are saying.

2026 share price forecasts

Looking at the latest projections from institutional investors, the general sentiment surrounding Barclays shares seems to be quite positive. Of the 18 analysts following the bank stock, 14 have rated it as a Buy or Outperform. But what about where the stock might be this time next year?

The investment theses from Jefferies, Royal Bank of Canada and Shore Capital seem to be quite similar. All institutions are optimistic of further growth on the horizon, backed by sustained net interest margins courtesy of Barclays’ interest rate hedging activities.

In other words, the bank’s well-positioned to continue enjoying the benefits of higher lending margins even as the Bank of England and Federal Reserve cut interest rates. And since rate cuts also spark economic growth, Barclays could also enjoy macroeconomic tailwinds both in the UK and the US.

Combining this with management’s plans to return £10bn to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, it’s easy to understand the optimistic outlook surrounding this banking giant.

Institutional AnalystBarclays Share Price TargetPotential Capital Gain
Jefferies455p+19.7%
Royal Bank of Canada435p+14.5%
Shore Capital410p+7.9%

Time to consider buying?

Based on these projections, investing £5,000 into Barclays shares today could be worth anywhere between £5,395 and £5,985 by this time next year. That’s obviously not as impressive as the performance of the previous 12 months, but it still demonstrates significant room for upward movement even at the current share price.

However, it’s important to remember that forecasts aren’t set in stone, and there are important risks to consider.

Barclays’ interest rate hedges won’t last forever. And eventually, lending margins will start to suffer. The bank will undoubtedly aim to offset this by increasing loan volumes – something that higher economic growth would typically support. But there’s no guarantee this will be successful or sufficient to expand earnings.

Beyond looming tough comparisons, the bank’s also seeing a rise in credit impairment charges. Put simply, a growing number of customers aren’t keeping up with their payments on time.

So far, the problem’s far from catastrophic. But if economic pressures continue to mount at home and abroad from external forces like tariffs, a rapid rise in impairment charges could send earnings plummeting while compromising the quality of its loan book.

Needless to say, these risks must be assessed carefully. But overall, I remain cautiously optimistic. That’s why investors may want to consider taking a closer look at this enterprise.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares turning into the next British American Tobacco?

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares face two existential issues, but Harvey Jones thinks the FTSE 100 spirits giant could survive by behaving more…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Dividend Shares

This juicy investment trust offers a 6.7% dividend yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an investment trust that primarily has a portfolio of high-yield bonds has caught his eye in…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Tesla stock rocketed 11% higher last week. Here’s what’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Telsa stock shot higher last week but also explains that risks in the background could start…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 soaring UK shares to consider buying for the rest of 2025 (and beyond)!

| Royston Wild

Discover two UK shares whose prices have risen 47% or more so far this year -- and why our writer…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many NatWest shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

NatWest's bought back around 25% of its outstanding shares over the last five years. Here’s what that means in terms…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA investors could target a comfortable retirement with dividend shares

| Royston Wild

Discover how much an individual may need to live comfortably in later life -- and a FTSE 100 share that…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer is fully back in business after its cyberattack. Does its sub-£4 share price look an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

Marks and Spencer’s share price is still being penalised for a cyberattack with which it has already dealt. Consequently, it…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this superb 7.9%-dividend yield FTSE gem after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This perennial FTSE 100 dividend gem is still delivering a terrific yield, with strong earnings growth prospects and a very…

Read more »