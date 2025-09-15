Member Login
1 UK stock to consider buying for its turnaround potential

1 UK stock to consider buying for its turnaround potential

For investors searching for small-cap stocks to buy for a portfolio, our writer reckons this law business is worth a look today.

Ben McPoland
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’ve seen tremendous comebacks from a fair few UK stocks this year, including Fresnillo (+238%), Babcock International (+132%), ITM Power (+77%), and Genus (+69%). Respectively, these span a precious metals miner, defence contractor, green energy innovator, and animal genetics firm. These highlight the wide range of opportunities available to investors looking for a stock to buy.

Here, I’ll look at a share I reckon is capable of staging a turnaround over the next few years.

Knights

Knights Group‘s (LSE:KGH) an AIM-listed legal and professional services firm that released its annual results Monday (15 September). While the market responded positively, pushing the share price up 10% to 162p, that still leaves Knights down 65% in five years.

The damage was done in March 2022 when the stock fell off a cliff after a profit warning. As we can see, it has yet to fully recover.

Yet the company continues to expand. In the 12 months to 30 April, revenue increased 8% to £162m, up from £74m in 2020. The group recruited 51 senior fee earners, 28% more than the prior year, while its increasingly diverse service offer is attracting more clients. 

Underlying EBITDA jumped 11% to £43m, while underlying pre-tax profit rose by the same amount to £28m, with a 40 bps increase in margin to 17.3%. Including acquisition-related costs though, reported pre-tax profit was down 17% to £12.3m.

Encouragingly, management said trading had started well this year, with further profitable growth expected over the medium term. The total dividend was hiked nearly 10% to 3.05p.

CEO David Beech said: “This has been a year of step changes for the business, with strategic progress and a strengthened leadership team embedding enhanced operational discipline — all underpinning the Group’s platform for future growth.” 

Growing by acquisition

Knights has specialists in all key areas of corporate and commercial law, as well as private wealth services. It focuses on markets outside of London where it has snapped up multiple firms over the past few years.

In the first half, the company acquired Thursfields Legal, enhancing its presence in the Midlands. In the second half, it bought IBB Law for £30m, its biggest acquisition to date.  

Since the end of April, it’s added Birkett Long, expanding its legal and wealth advisory services, and Rix & Kay to boost its presence in Kent and Sussex. Le Gros Solicitors in Cardiff was also purchased.

Of course, acquisitions add risk, especially as the group starts to eye larger deals. In economic downturns, newly acquired firms may underperform. And it’s worth noting that there was no organic growth last year, which was disappointing.

Net debt also rose sharply due to acquisitions, from £35.2m to £64.8m. Still, a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.6 times doesn’t appear stretched.

Cheap-looking stock

Analysts currently expect full-year revenue to rise 18% to £191m, with a similar increase in adjusted earnings. This puts the stock on a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2.

At this price, I do see value, especially when there’s a 3% dividend yield on offer too.

The UK legal services market remains extremely fragmented. So Knights should have no shortage of opportunities to continue expanding its regional footprint in the coming years.

Despite risks associated with Knights’ acquisitive model, I think the stock’s worth considering as a buy today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc and Itm Power Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

