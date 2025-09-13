Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Selling shovels: how S&P 500 data giants are dominating the AI gold rush

Selling shovels: how S&P 500 data giants are dominating the AI gold rush

Mark Hartley explores how Western Digital is cashing in on the AI gold rush, with its storage tech offering growth potential on the S&P 500.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the headline driver of the S&P 500 for several years. Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) became the essential pick-and-shovel tool powering machine learning, cloud computing, and now generative AI. But 2025 has revealed cracks in the narrative. Nvidia’s performance this year has trailed rivals like AMD, Broadcom, and Super Micro Computer, suggesting investors are starting to question its stretched valuation.

As money moves away from overhyped chips, attention is turning to another key cog in the AI machine — digital storage. Every AI query needs to be written somewhere, and those billions of queries quickly stack up. External solid-state drives (eSSD) have become the go-to option, with adoption driven by their reliability and efficiency compared with older hard disk drives (HDDs).

Generative AI usage exploded to 65% in 2024 from 33% in 2023. As the models balloon in size, storage demand is surging. It reminds me of the Coloma gold rush in the 1850s. The prospectors often failed, but the shovel sellers got rich. Today, digital storage firms are the modern-day shovel sellers of the AI age. Two giants stand out — Seagate Technology and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC).

Seagate’s share price has already rocketed 120% in 2025, leaving it looking a little stretched. So I’ve been taking a closer look at Western Digital instead.

Western Digital

Western Digital is one of the largest producers of HDDs, SSDs, and flash memory worldwide. Its stock has climbed an impressive 109% this year. The latest quarterly results show why. Revenue came in at $2.61bn, a 30% increase year on year, beating analyst expectations by nearly 5%.

Its cloud business — which now makes up 90% of total sales — jumped 36%. Shipments of its next-generation 26TB CMR drives and 32TB UltraSMR drives doubled. This type of innovation is exactly what AI developers need to keep up with soaring data demand.

Financially, the company looks healthier than some rivals. Unlike Seagate, where liabilities outweigh assets, Western Digital’s balance sheet remains balanced, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Operating cash flow hit $1.87bn in the most recent period, giving it breathing space to invest in the next wave of storage tech.

So is the stock worth considering?

Some analysts seem to think the stock is worth considering. On 8 September, Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating, nudging its price target up from $88 to $110. Forecasts suggest earnings could grow 31.9% in the current financial year ending June 2026. Plus, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.4 still looks reasonable when compared with many AI-related stocks trading at eye-watering multiples.

There are risks, of course. Western Digital faces stiff competition from Seagate, Micron, and Samsung, all of which are fighting for the same enterprise storage contracts. A large proportion of sales are concentrated among a handful of big customers. If one of these giants were to cut orders or switch suppliers, earnings could take a serious hit. And like Nvidia, there’s always the risk that excitement pushes the valuation too high, too quickly.

So while Western Digital is not risk-free, compared with many AI stocks, its valuation looks more grounded. With strong revenue growth, improving margins, and a healthy balance sheet, I think it’s one to consider for investors seeking more stable exposure to the AI boom.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock really keep moving higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane compares the Nvidia of today to where it stood five years ago. Is Nvidia stock now as expensive…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

I just bought this beaten-down share for my SIPP. Could it be a terrific bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer added a share back into his SIPP in recent days after a profit warning led its price to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

It pays to be careful when looking for passive income stocks

| James Beard

Our writer’s a fan of earning passive income from UK shares. But here he explains why it’s important to be…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: these FTSE 250 stocks could surge 59% and 65% by 2026

| Ben McPoland

City analysts are bullish on these two growth stocks from the FTSE 250 index. Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

3 costly ISA mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's careful to try and avoid this trio of potentially wealth-destroying blunders when it comes to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares with £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

A fiver a day's enough to start investing, our writer reckons. Here are some things he thinks new investors ought…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

The BP share price continues its recovery as the oil giant signs a major drilling deal with Egypt

| Mark Hartley

With the BP share price steadily climbing, is the oil giant worth considering as 2025 draws to a close? Our…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Can these 3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

While the FTSE 100's riding high, some of its constituent members aren't. Our writer looks at a trio of its…

Read more »