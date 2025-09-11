Member Login
Is the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price about to storm higher?

Associated British Foods’ (ABF) share price slumped to five-month lows after weaker-than-expected sales numbers at Primark.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
sdf

The Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) share price has turned negative for 2025 following a shocking market reaction to first-half sales.

On Thursday (10 September), the food and clothing giant slumped by double-digit percentages due to underwhelming Primark sales numbers. At £19.51 per share, the FTSE 100 company is now down almost 6% in the calendar year.

I’m wondering if this represents an attractive dip-buying opportunity for eagle-eyed investors. Encouragingly, City analysts are (broadly speaking) expecting the shares to bounce back strongly over the next 12 months:

ABF's share price is tipped to rebound
Source: TradingView

But how robust are these forecasts? And, as a long-term investor, should I consider adding the Primark owner to my portfolio anyway?

Key European market splutters

In theory, the company’s focus on value clothing should provide protection against broader weakness in consumer spending. However, the scale of the retail downturn means that even low-cost specialists like this are struggling.

Things aren’t all bad, with Primark reporting a “good sequential improvement” in UK and Irish sales in the second half of the year versus the first. It has also reported “strong” sales in the US in the six months to September.

But trouble persists in Mainland Europe, with sales growth cooling across the territory. Roughly 18% of Primark’s sales come from Spain and Portugal, where sales growth is tipped to slow to 2% for the second half, from 8% in the first.

And in France and Italy, sales are tipped to reverse 4% between April and September. They rose by 4% in the previous six months.

Primark generates 16% of group sales from France and Italy, and 12% from Northern Europe. Here the business is also experiencing trouble, and a 2% top-line decline is being predicted for the second half. Sales rose 1% in the first.

Under the cosh

Recent weakness means Primark’s total sales are now tipped to rise 1% over the second half. That’s below growth of 3%-4% that City analysts had been tipping.

It’s not just problems in Europe, and what this could mean for the company’s expansion strategy that have spooked investors. Trading in the UK and Ireland is robust, but investors fear a slowdown as the UK economy splutters. The same goes for Primark’s small growth region of the US.

From a long-term perspective, I remain optimistic about the company’s retail unit, which provides almost half of group sales. Steady expansion gives it opportunities to capture structural growth in the value retail market. It’s also investing heavily in areas like Click & Collect to capitalise on the e-commerce boom.

However, the scale of Primark’s problems come as some surprise, as Associated British Foods’ share price slump this week indicates. And it’s not just here where the FTSE 100 company is struggling — profitability at its Grocery unit is under strain due to heavy restructuring costs. Meanwhile, the Sugar division remains plagued by weak prices for the sweet commodity.

Given its mounting issues, I’m not convinced the firm’s shares will rebound as sharply as City analysts think over the next year. While I like the look of it over the long term, I think risk-averse investors should consider buying other UK shares instead.


Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

