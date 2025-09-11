Although the JD share price is down by a third over the past year, it’s been on a tear since April. Our writer explains why he likes the share.

Down 33% in a year, is the JD Sports share price coiled to rebound?

As a shareholder in JD Sports (LSE: JD), I like the long-term investment case for the retailer. One quick look at the JD Sports’ share price however, and it becomes obvious that not everybody shares my enthusiasm.

It’s down by 33% over the past year alone. On a five-year timeframe, the JD Sports share price has fallen by 41%.

What is going on – and could this potentially present a long-term opportunity?

It’s made some investors nervous

The fall can be attributed to various factors. A series of profit warnings last year and this year certainly didn’t help things.

Part of the problem has been a difficult period for Nike. It is a key supplier for JD Sports and so when market sentiment towards the US megabrand’s poor, that often affects the JD Sports share price too.

JD’s like-for-like sales revenue in the first half showed a 2.5% year-on-year decline. A point of particular concern was sales dropping off in its home UK market. First half like-for-like sales were 3.3% lower than in the prior year period, but the second quarter showed a steeper decline of 6.1%.

That’s concerning, although the company pinned it on strong performance in the same quarter last year thanks to the Euros football tournament.

Here’s why I’m keeping the faith

But although first-half like-for-like sales fell, total sales grew. That reflects JD’s expansion in recent years, adding new shops through acquisitions and also an aggressive shop-opening programme.

While the like-for-like sales performance concerns me, I don’t think it is surprising in a market that’s struggling with weak consumer confidence. I see a risk that could worsen, as consumers rein in spending and potentially pose a threat to both sales and profits at JD.

However, the company seems in confident mood. It announced a new £100m share buyback last month and says it is on course to meet market expectations for the full year.

A potential bargain

Given its recent history of profit warnings, I’m taking that with a pinch of salt. A lot can change between now and the end of the year.

Still, those expectations are for profit before tax and adjusting items of £852m-£915m. That makes the company’s market capitalisation of £4.7bn look like a possible long-term bargain to me.

While the JD Sports share price has tumbled over the past year, it has rallied an impressive 47% since the start of April. Yet it still sells for pennies.

So could there be more to come? With its proven model, strong brand and large international footprint, I see the firm as a business to be reckoned with.

The share price has been volatile and that could continue, but I see JD Sports as potentially undervalued from a long-term perspective. I think the strong performance since April could be part of the share bouncing back, something I think may continue if it doesn’t disappoint investors again with unexpected bad news.

I plan to hang on to my shares for now and, if the price dips again, will consider buying more.