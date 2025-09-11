Member Login
Down 33% in a year, is the JD Sports share price coiled to rebound?

Down 33% in a year, is the JD Sports share price coiled to rebound?

Although the JD share price is down by a third over the past year, it’s been on a tear since April. Our writer explains why he likes the share.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym

Image source: Britvic (copyright Evan Doherty)

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a shareholder in JD Sports (LSE: JD), I like the long-term investment case for the retailer. One quick look at the JD Sports’ share price however, and it becomes obvious that not everybody shares my enthusiasm.

It’s down by 33% over the past year alone. On a five-year timeframe, the JD Sports share price has fallen by 41%.

What is going on – and could this potentially present a long-term opportunity?

It’s made some investors nervous

The fall can be attributed to various factors. A series of profit warnings last year and this year certainly didn’t help things.

Part of the problem has been a difficult period for Nike. It is a key supplier for JD Sports and so when market sentiment towards the US megabrand’s poor, that often affects the JD Sports share price too.

JD’s like-for-like sales revenue in the first half showed a 2.5% year-on-year decline. A point of particular concern was sales dropping off in its home UK market. First half like-for-like sales were 3.3% lower than in the prior year period, but the second quarter showed a steeper decline of 6.1%.

That’s concerning, although the company pinned it on strong performance in the same quarter last year thanks to the Euros football tournament.

Here’s why I’m keeping the faith

But although first-half like-for-like sales fell, total sales grew. That reflects JD’s expansion in recent years, adding new shops through acquisitions and also an aggressive shop-opening programme.

While the like-for-like sales performance concerns me, I don’t think it is surprising in a market that’s struggling with weak consumer confidence. I see a risk that could worsen, as consumers rein in spending and potentially pose a threat to both sales and profits at JD.

However, the company seems in confident mood. It announced a new £100m share buyback last month and says it is on course to meet market expectations for the full year.

A potential bargain

Given its recent history of profit warnings, I’m taking that with a pinch of salt. A lot can change between now and the end of the year.

Still, those expectations are for profit before tax and adjusting items of £852m-£915m. That makes the company’s market capitalisation of £4.7bn look like a possible long-term bargain to me.

While the JD Sports share price has tumbled over the past year, it has rallied an impressive 47% since the start of April. Yet it still sells for pennies.

So could there be more to come? With its proven model, strong brand and large international footprint, I see the firm as a business to be reckoned with.

The share price has been volatile and that could continue, but I see JD Sports as potentially undervalued from a long-term perspective. I think the strong performance since April could be part of the share bouncing back, something I think may continue if it doesn’t disappoint investors again with unexpected bad news.

I plan to hang on to my shares for now and, if the price dips again, will consider buying more.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

