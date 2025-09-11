Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Around 87p now, Vodafone’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £2.02

Around 87p now, Vodafone’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £2.02

Vodafone’s share price has risen strongly this year but looks set to rise even more to me, powered by its merger with Three and big investments in its future.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Vodafone’s (LSE: VOD) share price is up 40% from its 9 April 12-month traded low of 62p. But I think it is heading a lot higher.

I base this on the extremely high analysts’ consensus forecasts for Vodafone’s earnings growth. This is the engine of any firm’s share price gains over time. And in this case, the projections are for a stunning 54.1% increase every year to the end of fiscal 2028.

It is essential to note here that a stock’s price and its value are different. Value reflects the fundamental worth of the underlying business, while price is just what the market will pay for a share at any point.

So where could the price be headed?

I start any share price assessment by comparing its key valuations with those of its peers. On the price-to-sales ratio to begin with, Vodafone’s 0.7 is bottom of the group, which averages 1.5. These firms comprise Orange at 0.9, BT at 1, Deutsche Telekom at 1.3, and Telenor at 2.9.

So Vodafone is very undervalued on this measure. The same is true on the price-to-book ratio, at which it trades at 0.5 (again bottom of the group) against a 2.2 peer average.

The second part of my price assessment involves running a discounted cash flow analysis. This uses cash flow forecasts for the underlying business to pinpoint where any stock should be trading.

The DCF for Vodafone shows its shares are a whopping 57% undervalued at their present 87p price. Therefore, their fair value is £2.02.

Its latest €2bn (£1.73bn) buyback also looks positive for price gains.

How does the business look?

More broadly, I think the key catalyst for an upwards re-rating of the share price will come from Vodafone’s merger with Three. Conversely of course, any significant merger mishandling remains the key risk.

The firm said in its 24 July Q1 fiscal-year 2025/26 results that new entity VodafoneThree started operating on 1 June.

This is the product of the December merger. Vodafone holds 51% of the new operation, with the remainder held by CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited.

The two telecoms giants said on 2 June that they will invest £1.3bn in VodafoneThree’s network in the first year. The aim of this is to wrest control of the UK’s market leadership position from EE and O2. 

This capital injection is part of a wider£11bn investment over the next 10 years. The objective here is to establish Europe’s most advanced 5G network. Overall, the combined VodafoneThree business is expected to yield cost and capital expenditure synergies of £700m after five years.  

Will I buy the shares?

I already own shares in BT, so another telecoms stock would unbalance my portfolio.Even if I did not have this I would still be reluctant to buy a sub-£1 share, as this increases price volatility risk.

However, for less risk-averse investors whose portfolio it suits, I think Vodafone is well worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

How much passive income could you make from a £50k ISA pot?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through using an ISA to generate cash flow from dividend stocks, and provides a particular example for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s soared 64% in 2 months. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that NIO stock's brilliant recent performance could potentially be a sign of things to come. But there…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Will Rachel Reeves sink the Lloyds share price?

| John Fieldsend

The Lloyds share price has a couple of threats on the horizon. Are rough times coming for the Black Horse…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up by more than half in just 1 year. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tesla stock price has surged in the past year -- and the past decade. Our writer explores the prospect…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Up 9% today, I reckon this FTSE AIM stock can push on

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks the turnaround in the Fevertree share price can continue, making this a FTSE AIM stock to keep…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

How much do investors need in an ISA to earn a £3,500 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

The most active investors are saving decent amounts these days. What kind of passive income could they end up targeting…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

AI stocks: what will be the UK’s role in the AI revolution?

| John Fieldsend

On a recent visit to Britain, Nvidia CEO said some very nice things. Are his comments perhaps a sign to…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Something big caught my eye as this FTSE 250 stock jumped 12% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that outlined a key growth area in a trading update that could…

Read more »