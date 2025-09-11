Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top dividend stocks that have paid reliable passive income for decades

2 top dividend stocks that have paid reliable passive income for decades

Mark Hartley details the excellent track record of two leading dividend-paying FTSE shares that have long delivered passive income to UK investors.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

For anyone chasing passive income, dividend stocks remain the first port of call. The trick isn’t just finding a high yield though — it’s about consistency. A dividend has to be well-supported by earnings per share, with coverage ratios that show the business can afford to keep paying through thick and thin.

Reliability’s the cornerstone here. That’s why I like to focus on stocks with long histories of paying and even growing dividends, regardless of short-term market bumps.

Two such names that stand out are James Halstead (LSE: JHD) and Value and Indexed Property (LSE: VIP). Both carry attractive yields, have decades-long dividend track records, and have proven resilient through multiple market cycles.

Of course, dividend stocks typically come with some profitability risks, but with such long histories of reliable growth these two still look attractive.

Personally, I think James Halstead’s stronger fundamentals make it the more compelling of the two, but both are worth thinking about for investors seeking passive income.

James Halstead: strong fundamentals, weak sentiment

The commercial flooring manufacturer James Halstead yields around 6% — a healthy level for investors seeking reliable passive income. The company’s raised its dividend for more than 20 consecutive years, an impressive feat in an industry that can be cyclical.

Coverage looks decent too, with a payout ratio of 86% that’s comfortably sustainable given the company’s earnings. Add in a return on equity (ROE) of 24.6% and a net margin of 15.7%, and it’s clear that profitability remains a strong point. Plus, it has a clean balance sheet and looks well-priced, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.03 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.

So why has the share price fallen 16.6% this year? Economic pressures have hit sales, with weaker construction activity dampening demand. Investors are nervous ahead of its FY results due on 1 October, where lower profits are expected. If those disappoint, the stock could fall further. That’s the main risk here — operational weakness translating into weaker sentiment.

A property-backed income play

Value and Indexed Property’s a closed-ended fund that invests in UK commercial property alongside small-to-medium-sized companies.

Coverage is less convincing than James Halstead’s, with a payout ratio of 96.8% and cash coverage at just 0.9 times. That means dividends are being paid right up to the limit of what earnings and cash flow allow.

While the fund remains profitable — with a net margin of 60.8% and return on equity of 6.7% — it does run the risk of overextending itself. The debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64 is manageable, but higher than I’d like to see for a property play.

The company’s also heavily tied to the health of the UK property market, which is recovering but still patchy. Thin margins and missed earnings expectations in the last two years add further pressure. A dividend cut can’t be ruled out if conditions worsen. That said, the sheer consistency of past payouts makes it an option many income investors might still consider.

But still, it currently offers a dividend yield of 6.6%, which higher than average in its sector. Importantly, it has a stellar track record with more than two decades of consistent dividend growth.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that’s skyrocketed into the top 10 of this FTSE 100 fund

| Ben McPoland

This growth stock has jumped more than 150% since April, putting it among some heavy hitters in this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Around 87p now, Vodafone’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £2.02

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has risen strongly this year but looks set to rise even more to me, powered by its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a strong H1, this FTSE 250 gem forecasts annual earnings growth of 16% and looks 32% underpriced to fair value!

| Simon Watkins

This relatively overlooked FTSE 250 stock released strong H1 results, leaving its earnings growth prospects looking strong and its share…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Here’s why the BP share price could soon come under pressure (but I’m not selling up)

| James Beard

Since 'Liberation Day', the BP share price has soared 26%. But even though I think this rally could be short-lived,…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price about to storm higher?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Foods' (ABF) share price slumped to five-month lows after weaker-than-expected sales numbers at Primark.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

With 10,000 Legal & General shares, this is how much second income an investor could earn

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates the potential second income an investor could earn from 10,000 L&G shares. But is it the best…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

After a tough 2025, FTSE 100 miners are seeing unusually high trading volume. Time to buy?

| Mark Hartley

FTSE 100 miners such as Glencore and Anglo-American have struggled in 2025, but a surge in trading volumes could signal…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Here’s the latest Rolls-Royce share price forecast

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged in recent years with an incredible turnaround story. Dr James Fox explores what analysts…

Read more »