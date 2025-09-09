Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

  • While Shopify derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates.
  • Payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and marketing are only a few of the value-added options that merchants have when it comes to using Shopify as a commerce platform, and each of these is a vital piece of its increasingly sticky pie.
  • Its second quarter results showed it’s currently operating from a position of strength, with sales and profitability beating analyst expectations. Sales grew by 31% to $2.7bn while gross profit grew by 25% to $1.3bn.
  • The company benefited from a growing merchant base, international expansion and growth in the offline business.
  • In our view, the company remains well positioned to continue growing, through continued merchant growth, greater Shopify Payments penetration, international expansion, and larger retailers joining the platform (potentially helped by wins in the offline business).

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Mark Stones and Ian Pierce own shares in Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Shopify.

