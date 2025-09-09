Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Alphabet stock worth buying at its all-time high?

Is Alphabet stock worth buying at its all-time high?

Alphabet stock has skyrocketed since the lows of November 2022, when I bought the shares. But after rebounding from April’s lows, is it too expensive now?

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Almost three years ago, on 4 November 2022, my wife and I bought into several mega-cap American businesses. We did so after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had slumped to its 2022 low. One share we bought that day had been on my watchlist for ages: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock.

Nasdaq nightmares

As the global threat caused by Covid-19 receded, US shares skyrocketed. From 30 October 2020 to 19 November 2021, the Nasdaq Composite soared by 47.2%.

Throughout late 2021, I repeatedly warned Fool readers that US stocks were at unsustainably high levels. Indeed, I worried that a full-blown stock-market crash was brewing. This duly arrived, with the Nasdaq collapsing by 34.8% from 19 November 2021 to 4 November 2022.

This massive market meltdown led me to buy US tech stocks on a scale we’ve rarely reached before. And I’m delighted that all six large-cap stocks we bought — on the very day the 2022 crash ended — have produced life-changing gains.

Good old Google

On 19 November 2021, Alphabet stock closed at $149.95, having more than doubled in 14 months. Alas, stock in the owner of Google, YouTube and Waymo then headed steeply south. On 4 November 2022, this stock closed at $86.70, having crashed by 42.2% since 19 November 2021.

As it happens — and whether by sheer luck or judgement — we bought Alphabet at its 2022 low. As I write, the non-voting Class C shares trade at $237.42 (Alphabet also has Class A shares with voting rights). Today, these shares are worth 173.8% more — in theory, at least.

Now for three snags. In the UK, buyers have to pay stamp duty of 0.5% of the value of share purchases. Also, our stockbroker charges dealing and currency commissions, which also eat into our returns. But our biggest setback is the increase in the value of the pound versus the dollar over time.

When we bought our Alphabet stock, £1 bought $1.14. Today, this exchange rate is $1.35. This currency change has reduced the value of our shareholding by around 15.6%, which is a pretty bitter blow. Despite these negatives, our stake in Alphabet is up 140% in 34 months. That’s one of our top trades since 2021.

Would I buy it today?

Earlier this year, Alphabet stock plunged for two reasons. First, because of President Trump’s higher tariffs on US imports, which sent global stock markets plunging in April. But Alphabet also had its own problems, in the form of various anti-trust lawsuits relating to its dominance in online search and advertising. Last week, on 3 September, the first of these settled very favourably for Alphabet.

During this spring and summer, I made the case again and again that Alphabet stock had moved deep into value territory. I proved to be right, as the share price has leapt 61.9% since the 2025 closing low of 8 April.

After this price boost, Alphabet shares trade on 25.7 times trailing earnings and offer a dividend yield below 0.4% a year. This strikes me as neither particularly cheap nor expensive, so Alphabet is not on my personal buy or sell list. However, I’d be very tempted to buy more stock at prices below $160. Bring on the next stock-market crash!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Alphabet shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

A FTSE 100 portfolio of this size could make a £3k monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how an investor can boost long-term income prospects by effectively using a FTSE 100 portfolio set-up.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £30,000 annual passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie whips out his calculator and crunches the number to demonstrate how pensions tax relief can help supercharge a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

Discover two ETFs that have soared in value in 2025 -- and which our writer Royston Wild has tipped for…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio to consider to aim for £1k a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Taken together, this quintet of top FTSE 100 dividend shares offers a far higher passive income yield than the index…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Prediction: this blue-chip S&P 500 stock will smash the FTSE 100 over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon sees far more return potential in…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Phoenix’s share price fell significantly after the release of its H1 results. Despite one accounting-related adjustment, I thought they were…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

A 9.25% yield and a 31% discount to NAV, is it time for me to buy shares in this passive income machine?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 9% dividend yield, strong occupancy levels, and high rent collection metrics enough to make shares in NewRiver REIT…

Read more »