Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what the £10bn Norway deal might mean for BAE Systems shares

Here’s what the £10bn Norway deal might mean for BAE Systems shares

BAE Systems shares will surely benefit from a new contract for its Type 26 Frigates, but the deal might mark something even more important.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) shares got a massive boost on 31 August as Norway made a £10bn deal for five Type 26 Frigates. These anti-submarine ships will be built in shipyards in Glasgow and are intended to prowl the North Atlantic ocean along with Royal Navy counterparts. 

While no one wants naval conflicts near our waters any time soon, the best way to secure peace is to be well prepared for the alternative. BAE Systems shares only rose a couple of percent on the day. But the share price has now tripled since Russia first invaded Ukraine. 

The real story here however isn’t in a solitary order for a few ships. But it’s for a potentially seismic shift in global military spending. Let me explain. 

What’s changed?

The UK wasn’t the only country in the running to fulfil Norway’s order. Among the four in the procurement process, the US had a place too. Why didn’t Norway plump for the world’s undeniable military giant? One claim is that the Nordic country was spooked by recent decisions by American top brass. That’s when it (temporarily) withheld shipments and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. 

The question on people’s minds might have been: is Uncle Sam permanently changing its relationship with Europe? Is the post-WW2 status quo a thing of the past? While I won’t be delving into that can of worms, it seems clear that the balance of geopolitical power is shifting. And as European nations ramp up military spending to 3%, 4% or even 5% of GDP in the face of external threats, European defence firms like BAE Systems might play an even larger role in building the equipment the continent needs. 

A few risks

That isn’t to say this makes the stock a slam dunk buy. The surge in the BAE Systems share price has inflated the price-to-earnings ratio to 28. That figure is some way above the commonly cited fair value of 15. Even with a full order book, that’s going to be a lot of growth needed to justify such a valuation. 

Europe’s largest defence contractor will also be grappling with high energy costs. Energy, of course, is a large cost for most manufacturing firms. The UK has some of the most expensive industrial electricity in the world. Going forward, it won’t be easy for defence firms to stay competitive if the country doesn’t get a handle on these costs over the longer term.

In spite of those risks, I believe this is certainly a stock to consider. The Norway decision could be a sign of things to come, and BAE Systems might be one of the best-placed businesses to benefit from a shift in governmental defence spending. That’s one of the reasons I’m happy to hold the stock.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

A FTSE 100 portfolio of this size could make a £3k monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how an investor can boost long-term income prospects by effectively using a FTSE 100 portfolio set-up.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £30,000 annual passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie whips out his calculator and crunches the number to demonstrate how pensions tax relief can help supercharge a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

Discover two ETFs that have soared in value in 2025 -- and which our writer Royston Wild has tipped for…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio to consider to aim for £1k a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Taken together, this quintet of top FTSE 100 dividend shares offers a far higher passive income yield than the index…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Prediction: this blue-chip S&P 500 stock will smash the FTSE 100 over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon sees far more return potential in…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Phoenix’s share price fell significantly after the release of its H1 results. Despite one accounting-related adjustment, I thought they were…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

A 9.25% yield and a 31% discount to NAV, is it time for me to buy shares in this passive income machine?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 9% dividend yield, strong occupancy levels, and high rent collection metrics enough to make shares in NewRiver REIT…

Read more »