Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Didn’t buy BT shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

Didn’t buy BT shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

BT shares have vastly outperformed the FTSE 100 in 2025 so far, rewarding shareholders with chunky returns. But can this momentum continue?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

BT Group (LSE:BT.A) shares have been on a bit of a rampage this year. The British telecommunications giant has seen its market-cap climb an impressive 40% since the start of 2025, far outpacing the FTSE 100. And for any investors who have been reinvesting dividends along the way, the total return has been closer to 44%

To put these gains into perspective, these returns mean that for every £1,000 invested in January, BT shareholders now have up to £1,430. Of course, the question now becomes, can BT continue to climb higher? Or is it too late to jump aboard the gravy train?

What the experts are saying

BT’s upward trajectory’s being driven by a variety of encouraging factors. Since Alison Kirby moved into the corner office, the company’s delivered close to £1bn of annualised savings, the firm’s fibre broadband rollout has accelerated, and free cash flow generation’s currently on track to reach £2bn a year by 2027.

The latter’s particularly exciting, given that it provides management with some financial flexibility to further tackle its still-problematic debt pile as well as chip away at the employee pension deficit. In other words, the cracks in the balance sheet are slowly being filled.

This ongoing recovery and improved shareholder value outlook have significantly improved investor sentiment over the last 12 months. And when looking at the latest analyst forecasts, most are citing the group’s improved earnings and free cash flow prospects as a reason to get excited alongside financial deleveraging.

However, with the stock now trading at around 206p, the valuation seems to already be in line with the 200p-220p price target range from institutions.

What now?

Let’s assume the analyst forecasts are accurate, and BT’s future growth prospects are indeed already baked into its share price. In that case, the company will likely need to exceed expectations to continue delivering impressive double-digit gains.

The good news is, there are some catalysts that could trigger this. Most notably is the ongoing speculation that management might be looking to spin off its struggling Openreach business. If this move were to happen, BT would effectively become a fibre pure-play business with much stronger growth potential, no longer being bogged down by capital-intensive infrastructure.

It would also shift a lot of the firm’s outstanding debt to the new business and free up more spare cash flow. Combined, it would ultimately provide management with more flexibility to fund future growth and potentially attract a higher valuation multiple compared to its current integrated telecommunications business.

Sadly, there’s no guarantee management will commit to this strategy. And even if it does, the actual returns may fall short of theoretical expectations. Therefore personally, I’m in no hurry to buy BT shares today, instead looking elsewhere for more solid opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

A FTSE 100 portfolio of this size could make a £3k monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how an investor can boost long-term income prospects by effectively using a FTSE 100 portfolio set-up.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £30,000 annual passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie whips out his calculator and crunches the number to demonstrate how pensions tax relief can help supercharge a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

Discover two ETFs that have soared in value in 2025 -- and which our writer Royston Wild has tipped for…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio to consider to aim for £1k a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Taken together, this quintet of top FTSE 100 dividend shares offers a far higher passive income yield than the index…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Prediction: this blue-chip S&P 500 stock will smash the FTSE 100 over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon sees far more return potential in…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Phoenix’s share price fell significantly after the release of its H1 results. Despite one accounting-related adjustment, I thought they were…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

A 9.25% yield and a 31% discount to NAV, is it time for me to buy shares in this passive income machine?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 9% dividend yield, strong occupancy levels, and high rent collection metrics enough to make shares in NewRiver REIT…

Read more »