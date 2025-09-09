Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in Vodafone shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£20,000 invested in Vodafone shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Vodafone shares are beating the market so far in 2025 as its UK and African businesses continue to outperform. But can this momentum continue?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
A senior Hispanic couple kayaking

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Since the start of 2025, Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares have been steadily marching upwards as management continues to make progress in its turnaround efforts.

In fact, improving investor sentiment has helped bolster the international telecommunications giant’s market-cap by 26% over the last eight months, delivering a total return closer to 30% after dividends. As such, anyone who put £20,000 to work earlier this year is now sitting on around £26,000.

What’s next?

As a quick reminder, under the fresh leadership of Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone’s currently undergoing some restructuring. The CEO has sold off underperforming segments of the business, raising capital to pay down debt as well as refocus operations on three core markets: the UK, Germany, and Africa.

For the UK and Africa, things are seemingly going rather well. The group’s recently completed merger with Three UK has vastly expanded its British market share, adding millions of new 5G customers to its roster, and opening the door to £700m in projected annual cost savings.

Meanwhile, its African fintech payment solution M-Pesa continues to drive impressive double-digit revenue growth with just over 26 million active users as of July.

These cost savings and growth tailwinds have put the business on track to reach between €2.4bn and €2.6bn in underlying free cash flow by the end of its 2026 fiscal year (ending in March). At least, that’s what management’s recently reiterated as its target, providing more financial flexibility to continue de-leveraging its balance sheet.

Risk versus reward

Despite the encouraging performance of its UK and African operations, Germany remains troublesome. The German market is intensely competitive. And with far cheaper internet and mobile packages from rival communication providers, alongside recent regulatory changes, Vodafone’s market share is under siege.

With Germany responsible for 34% of the group’s service revenue, the impact of competitive pressures is offsetting a large chunk of the gains made in other regions. To management’s credit, the rate of revenue loss in this critical market has slowed. And according to Della Valle, Vodafone’s German business is “close to returning to growth” with the segment recently reporting improving customer satisfaction scores.

Nevertheless, even with these green shoots of recovery, there remains uncertainty about whether Vodafone can deliver the promised turnaround.

The bottom line

Despite initial scepticism from investors, Della Valle seems to be making the right moves. Vodafone’s financial position has notably improved under her leadership. And while there’s still an enormous pile of debt & equivalents to tackle, the steady expansion of free cash flow should help reduce this burden over time.

However, with over €53bn to sort out, the recovery journey could be a long one. It’s definitely a stock worth a closer look. But with other growth opportunities to explore, I’m not looking to buy any Vodafone shares today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

A FTSE 100 portfolio of this size could make a £3k monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how an investor can boost long-term income prospects by effectively using a FTSE 100 portfolio set-up.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £30,000 annual passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie whips out his calculator and crunches the number to demonstrate how pensions tax relief can help supercharge a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are 2 exceptional ETFs to consider in September!

| Royston Wild

Discover two ETFs that have soared in value in 2025 -- and which our writer Royston Wild has tipped for…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio to consider to aim for £1k a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Taken together, this quintet of top FTSE 100 dividend shares offers a far higher passive income yield than the index…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Prediction: this blue-chip S&P 500 stock will smash the FTSE 100 over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 could provide solid returns in the years ahead. However, Edward Sheldon sees far more return potential in…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Phoenix’s share price fell significantly after the release of its H1 results. Despite one accounting-related adjustment, I thought they were…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

A 9.25% yield and a 31% discount to NAV, is it time for me to buy shares in this passive income machine?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 9% dividend yield, strong occupancy levels, and high rent collection metrics enough to make shares in NewRiver REIT…

Read more »